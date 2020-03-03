Art Exhibitions Coming to the Twin Cities This Spring

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Institute of Art

The cold of winter paired with the seemingly never-ending gray feels like it freezes our brains for a bit. But as we prepare to thaw out, it’s the perfect time to give that old noggin a refresh with some local art exhibitions that will make you think, ask questions, and perhaps change your perspective.

Harriet Bart: Abracadabra and Other Forms of Protection

Through May 24

Highlighting about 100 objects from the artist Harriet Bart, this monograph retrospective portrays her work and contributions to contemporary art. Her work, inspired by movements like feminism, conceptualism, minimalism, and Jewish mysticism, focuses on issues like war, memorialization, and gendering labor. Weisman Art Museum, wam.umn.edu

Idealized Imperfection

Through May 22

Artists Kelly Kruse and Natalia Berglund scrutinize modern life through the use of things like history, iconography, and sacred text. Berglund comments on modern ideals of femininity, while Kruse reflects on time and pain in an exhibition examining spirituality and humanity. The Department of Art History Gallery, O'Shaughnessy Educational Center, University of St. Thomas, art.stthomas.edu

Black to the the Future: Yo Mama’s Northside Black History Month and Women’s History Month Pop-Up Museum

Through April 5

"'Radical' means many things to me. It can mean new, it can mean innovative, but it also means moving away from what is the norm. It is a radical idea that we could look at mothers as doing radical work," the artist Amoke Kubat says. Look for various performances, screenings, and workshops she’s lined up in conjunction with the exhibition. As the founder of Yo Mama’s House, Kubat has collaborated with various creatives from north Minneapolis in assembling this show. Weisman Art Museum, wam.umn.edu

Perceiving Places: Through Our Tenderness by Roshan Ganu

Through March 21

Rashan Ganu asks “Who are you?” in an exhibition scrutinizing the human experience and our ability to imagine and feel. Ganu uses found objects to create miniatures and experiential spaces that evoke a personal interrogation of what the viewer sees and feels. Soo Visual Arts Center, soovac.org

Untitled 16: SooVAC’s 16th Juried Exhibition

Through March 21

The 16th year of SooVAC’s juried exhibition series presents the work of 16 artists selected from 172 submissions. This is presented as an opportunity for artists at various stages working in all mediums to have their art featured. Viewers will find repurposed found objects, new perspectives, and crafts like embroidery and printmaking. Soo Visual Arts Center, soovac.org

When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Art and Migration

Through May 24

Contemporary artists respond to the highest levels of migration and displacement of people on record through pieces ranging in mediums and expression. The 20 artists have come from countries across the world, including Columbia, Cuba, France, Palestine, Mexico, and South Korea. The exhibition communicates their personal experiences and meditative reflections. Minneapolis Institute of Art, new.artsmia.org

Faye Driscoll: Come On In

Through June 14

Choreographer and dancer Faye Driscoll’s first solo museum exhibition, developed with her artistic collaborators, explores human connectivity, interdependence, and reflects on her trilogy of performances from Thank You For Coming. The viewer is invited to actively participate in this immersive experience. Walker Art Center, walkerart.org

20/20: Contemporary Cuban Printmaking

Through April 11

Trillium Red Press and its director Steven Daiber present a collaborative exhibition showcasing Cuban printmaking from established and influential artists like Eduardo Hernández and emerging artists alike. Various techniques and subject matter highlight the long, rich history of printmaking in Cuba. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, highpointprintmaking.org

Leila Abdelrazaq: nothing is set in stone (narrative intifada)

Through April 26

Born in Chicago, Palestinian author and artist Leila Abdelrazaq scrutinizes issues emerging from the diaspora, refugees, history, memory and borders. In this exhibition, Abdelrazaq uses installation to tell the lost story of protesters using Palestinian iconography. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, mnbookarts.org

Kindred Folk by D.C. Ice

Through April 12

Featuring the talents of local artist D.C. Ice, this exhibition exudes anthropomorphism through her pastel paintings. The artist uses animals to convey human emotion without the stereotypes and prejudices of race, age, and sex clouding viewers’ perceptions of her characters. Gallery 360, gallery360mpls.com

Triaxial Blends

March 6–April 19

Six ceramic artists become three pairs in this sculptural collaboration presenting the outcomes of surprise, negotiation, and the navigation of creative choices. The pieces are expressions made from communicating ideas with unfamiliar collaborators while working in different spaces. Northern Clay Center, northernclaycenter.org

It’s Still Political

March 6–April 19

Bringing back an exhibition originally displayed in 2015, the themes of gender fluidity and gender expression are still relevant and engaging five years later. Featuring artists engaged in dialogue about gender expression and identity the works provide context and perspective on the subject. Northern Clay Center, northernclaycenter.org

Gordon Parks: A Homecoming

March 7–April 19

On the anniversary of the death of Gordon Parks, an installation celebrating his time and work in the Twin Cities will open. In the late 1930s, the documentary photojournalist started his career in St. Paul, working for publications like the Pioneer Press and doing commercial photography. The show will feature items from his early years in the area. Minnesota Museum of American Art, mmaa.org

Sky Hopinka: Disfluencies

March 12-–July 12

Often delving into the ideas of Indigenous homeland, landscape, language, culture, memory, and knowledge, Sky Hopinka presents his new body of work Disfluencies as an investigation of disruptions to the flow of speech. The filmmaker, artist, and writer is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. Minneapolis Institute of Art, new.artsmia.org

Rachel Breen: The Labor We Wear

March 19–June 28

Highlighting the fashion industry cycles of textile waste, dangerous factory conditions, and other facets of garment production, the viewer as a consumer of fashion and clothing is held accountable in Rachel Breen’s installation. The community organizer for social justice compels the viewer to find solutions and to stop these cycles. Minneapolis Institute of Art, new.artsmia.org

Rembrandt in Conversation

March 21–November 15

In the act of creating and observing art, past and present, artists engage in a type of conversation involving response, criticism, and approval. This exhibition explores the types of conversations Rembrandt had by collecting his prints, the art that he reacted to, and the works of other artists responding to him. Minneapolis Institute of Art, new.artsmia.org

Monica Sheets and The Feminist Strip Club

April 11–May 10

Addressing attitudes held towards erotic dance and strip club entertainers, Monica Sheets and The Feminist Strip Club present an installation at WAM exploring the themes and issues pervasive in the industry. The Feminist Strip Club is a collective of entertainers founded by Sheets to examine the perceptions and intersections associated with erotic dance, and they have recently launched their publication The GRIND. Weisman Art Museum, wam.umn.edu

The Paradox of Stillness: Art, Object, and Performance

April 18–July 26

Examining the concept of stillness as a performance and gesture, artists from around the globe test the boundaries of life, death, motion, and stillness. The combination of over 100 pieces from about 65 artists and roughly 15 live performances make this showcase an in-depth look at an elusive subject. Walker Art Center, walkerart.org

Influence and Creativity: A Retrospective of Rock Creek Pottery and Inspiration and Discovery: Pathways to Expression

May 1–June 21

Celebrating and reflecting on Will Ruggles and Douglass Rankin’s nearly 30 years of work at Rock Creek Pottery in North Carolina, Influence and Creativity will showcase wood-fired pots they made from 1980 to 2007. Additional works from their developing years and works from artists who influenced the two potters will also be featured. Inspiration and Discovery showcases the works and writings of artists who’ve been influenced and taught by Ruggles and Rankin. Northern Clay Center, northernclaycenter.org

Water 2020: A Minnesota Biennial

May 7–September 6

The biennial provides an overview of artistic endeavors focused on water in Minnesota, in particular those with a historical, spiritual, and personal connection. The exhibition recognizes the displacement of Indigenous peoples and features artists’ efforts to promote conversation surrounding water resources. Minnesota Museum of American Art, mmaa.org

Michaela Eichwald

June 4–November 8

In her first solo museum production, the Berlin-based artist and writer Micaela Eichwald compiles paintings, sculptures, and collages from the last 10 years. Using unusual materials, Eichwald creates abstract figures inspired by theology, philosophy, art history, and her personal life.

Walker Art Center, walkerart.org

Designing in Time: The Power of Nostalgia

June–September

The influence of nostalgia over time, memory and perception is examined in this exhibition, questioning the ways design triggers nostalgia. The impact of ordinary, tangible objects and trend cycles is presented from both the '80s and '50s–two decades that produce nostalgia even in those who never experienced those times. Goldstein Museum of Design, goldstein.design.umn.edu