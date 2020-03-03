Art Exhibitions Coming to the Twin Cities This Spring

Shutterstock
Minneapolis Institute of Art
The cold of winter paired with the seemingly never-ending gray feels like it freezes our brains for a bit. But as we prepare to thaw out, it’s the perfect time to give that old noggin a refresh with some local art exhibitions that will make you think, ask questions, and perhaps change your perspective.
Harriet Bart: Abracadabra and Other Forms of Protection
Through May 24
Highlighting about 100 objects from the artist Harriet Bart, this monograph retrospective portrays her work and contributions to contemporary art. Her work, inspired by movements like feminism, conceptualism, minimalism, and Jewish mysticism, focuses on issues like war, memorialization, and gendering labor. Weisman Art Museum, wam.umn.edu
Idealized Imperfection
Through May 22
Artists Kelly Kruse and Natalia Berglund scrutinize modern life through the use of things like history, iconography, and sacred text. Berglund comments on modern ideals of femininity, while Kruse reflects on time and pain in an exhibition examining spirituality and humanity. The Department of Art History Gallery, O'Shaughnessy Educational Center, University of St. Thomas, art.stthomas.edu
Black to the the Future: Yo Mama’s Northside Black History Month and Women’s History Month Pop-Up Museum
Through April 5
"'Radical' means many things to me. It can mean new, it can mean innovative, but it also means moving away from what is the norm. It is a radical idea that we could look at mothers as doing radical work," the artist Amoke Kubat says. Look for various performances, screenings, and workshops she’s lined up in conjunction with the exhibition. As the founder of Yo Mama’s House, Kubat has collaborated with various creatives from north Minneapolis in assembling this show. Weisman Art Museum, wam.umn.edu
Perceiving Places: Through Our Tenderness by Roshan Ganu
Through March 21
Rashan Ganu asks “Who are you?” in an exhibition scrutinizing the human experience and our ability to imagine and feel. Ganu uses found objects to create miniatures and experiential spaces that evoke a personal interrogation of what the viewer sees and feels. Soo Visual Arts Center, soovac.org
Untitled 16: SooVAC’s 16th Juried Exhibition
Through March 21
The 16th year of SooVAC’s juried exhibition series presents the work of 16 artists selected from 172 submissions. This is presented as an opportunity for artists at various stages working in all mediums to have their art featured. Viewers will find repurposed found objects, new perspectives, and crafts like embroidery and printmaking. Soo Visual Arts Center, soovac.org
When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Art and Migration
Through May 24
Contemporary artists respond to the highest levels of migration and displacement of people on record through pieces ranging in mediums and expression. The 20 artists have come from countries across the world, including Columbia, Cuba, France, Palestine, Mexico, and South Korea. The exhibition communicates their personal experiences and meditative reflections. Minneapolis Institute of Art, new.artsmia.org
Faye Driscoll: Come On In
Through June 14
Choreographer and dancer Faye Driscoll’s first solo museum exhibition, developed with her artistic collaborators, explores human connectivity, interdependence, and reflects on her trilogy of performances from Thank You For Coming. The viewer is invited to actively participate in this immersive experience. Walker Art Center, walkerart.org
20/20: Contemporary Cuban Printmaking
Through April 11
Trillium Red Press and its director Steven Daiber present a collaborative exhibition showcasing Cuban printmaking from established and influential artists like Eduardo Hernández and emerging artists alike. Various techniques and subject matter highlight the long, rich history of printmaking in Cuba. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, highpointprintmaking.org
Leila Abdelrazaq: nothing is set in stone (narrative intifada)
Through April 26
Born in Chicago, Palestinian author and artist Leila Abdelrazaq scrutinizes issues emerging from the diaspora, refugees, history, memory and borders. In this exhibition, Abdelrazaq uses installation to tell the lost story of protesters using Palestinian iconography. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, mnbookarts.org
Kindred Folk by D.C. Ice
Through April 12
Featuring the talents of local artist D.C. Ice, this exhibition exudes anthropomorphism through her pastel paintings. The artist uses animals to convey human emotion without the stereotypes and prejudices of race, age, and sex clouding viewers’ perceptions of her characters. Gallery 360, gallery360mpls.com
Triaxial Blends
March 6–April 19
Six ceramic artists become three pairs in this sculptural collaboration presenting the outcomes of surprise, negotiation, and the navigation of creative choices. The pieces are expressions made from communicating ideas with unfamiliar collaborators while working in different spaces. Northern Clay Center, northernclaycenter.org
It’s Still Political
March 6–April 19
Bringing back an exhibition originally displayed in 2015, the themes of gender fluidity and gender expression are still relevant and engaging five years later. Featuring artists engaged in dialogue about gender expression and identity the works provide context and perspective on the subject. Northern Clay Center, northernclaycenter.org
Gordon Parks: A Homecoming
March 7–April 19
On the anniversary of the death of Gordon Parks, an installation celebrating his time and work in the Twin Cities will open. In the late 1930s, the documentary photojournalist started his career in St. Paul, working for publications like the Pioneer Press and doing commercial photography. The show will feature items from his early years in the area. Minnesota Museum of American Art, mmaa.org
Sky Hopinka: Disfluencies
March 12-–July 12
Often delving into the ideas of Indigenous homeland, landscape, language, culture, memory, and knowledge, Sky Hopinka presents his new body of work Disfluencies as an investigation of disruptions to the flow of speech. The filmmaker, artist, and writer is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. Minneapolis Institute of Art, new.artsmia.org
Rachel Breen: The Labor We Wear
March 19–June 28
Highlighting the fashion industry cycles of textile waste, dangerous factory conditions, and other facets of garment production, the viewer as a consumer of fashion and clothing is held accountable in Rachel Breen’s installation. The community organizer for social justice compels the viewer to find solutions and to stop these cycles. Minneapolis Institute of Art, new.artsmia.org
Rembrandt in Conversation
March 21–November 15
In the act of creating and observing art, past and present, artists engage in a type of conversation involving response, criticism, and approval. This exhibition explores the types of conversations Rembrandt had by collecting his prints, the art that he reacted to, and the works of other artists responding to him. Minneapolis Institute of Art, new.artsmia.org
Monica Sheets and The Feminist Strip Club
April 11–May 10
Addressing attitudes held towards erotic dance and strip club entertainers, Monica Sheets and The Feminist Strip Club present an installation at WAM exploring the themes and issues pervasive in the industry. The Feminist Strip Club is a collective of entertainers founded by Sheets to examine the perceptions and intersections associated with erotic dance, and they have recently launched their publication The GRIND. Weisman Art Museum, wam.umn.edu
The Paradox of Stillness: Art, Object, and Performance
April 18–July 26
Examining the concept of stillness as a performance and gesture, artists from around the globe test the boundaries of life, death, motion, and stillness. The combination of over 100 pieces from about 65 artists and roughly 15 live performances make this showcase an in-depth look at an elusive subject. Walker Art Center, walkerart.org
Influence and Creativity: A Retrospective of Rock Creek Pottery and Inspiration and Discovery: Pathways to Expression
May 1–June 21
Celebrating and reflecting on Will Ruggles and Douglass Rankin’s nearly 30 years of work at Rock Creek Pottery in North Carolina, Influence and Creativity will showcase wood-fired pots they made from 1980 to 2007. Additional works from their developing years and works from artists who influenced the two potters will also be featured. Inspiration and Discovery showcases the works and writings of artists who’ve been influenced and taught by Ruggles and Rankin. Northern Clay Center, northernclaycenter.org
Water 2020: A Minnesota Biennial
May 7–September 6
The biennial provides an overview of artistic endeavors focused on water in Minnesota, in particular those with a historical, spiritual, and personal connection. The exhibition recognizes the displacement of Indigenous peoples and features artists’ efforts to promote conversation surrounding water resources. Minnesota Museum of American Art, mmaa.org
Michaela Eichwald
June 4–November 8
In her first solo museum production, the Berlin-based artist and writer Micaela Eichwald compiles paintings, sculptures, and collages from the last 10 years. Using unusual materials, Eichwald creates abstract figures inspired by theology, philosophy, art history, and her personal life.
Walker Art Center, walkerart.org
Designing in Time: The Power of Nostalgia
June–September
The influence of nostalgia over time, memory and perception is examined in this exhibition, questioning the ways design triggers nostalgia. The impact of ordinary, tangible objects and trend cycles is presented from both the '80s and '50s–two decades that produce nostalgia even in those who never experienced those times. Goldstein Museum of Design, goldstein.design.umn.edu