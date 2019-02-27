Soundset Festival Announces Lineup for 2019

× Expand Courtesy of Soundset Soundset 2019

One of the country's biggest hip-hop and rap festivals just got a whole lot bigger. The 12th annual Soundset music festival is returning to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on May 26, with over 40 artists across four stages.

Lil Wayne will headline the Minneapolis stage after releasing his long-awaited album, Tha Carter V, last year, while SZA, who most recently collaborated with Kendrick Lamar for The Black Panther soundtrack and released her breakthrough album Ctrl in 2017, will headline the St. Paul stage.

Other highlights? Don't miss Lil Uzi Vert's propulsive live set, Tierra Whack's low-key and brief raps, Chance the Rapper's younger brother Taylor Bennett, or local mainstays Atmosphere and Dessa. The viral cow-costumed sensation Doja Cat will make an appearance, as well as local favorites Dem Atlas, Dua Saleh, and Psymun.

Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale now, with a special announcement price.