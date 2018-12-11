It's Time You Knew Sophia Eris: The Rapper, Radio Host, and DJ

× Expand Photographs by Graham Gardner Sophia Eris “Who’s got that boom?”: Sophia Eris, in October, reviewing tracks in her producer’s basement studio.

It’s 4 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon at music producer Bionik’s home studio in south Minneapolis, and Sophia Eris is in the middle of her second shift. Her day started at 4:45 a.m., when she rose from her bed in North Minneapolis to drive into the radio station at GO 95.3, where she and her co-host, Auggie 5000, introduce the tracks du jour and engage in coffee-buzzed morning talk. What’s Drake doing for his birthday? Why has Kanye taken it upon himself to redesign the red #MAGA hat?

Sophia Eris and producers Lazerbeak and Bionik Sophia Eris (center) with her producers, Twin Cities legends Lazerbeak and Bionik.

Now, 12 hours later, Eris is finishing a couple of new songs with her producers, Bionik and Lazerbeak, at a time when most of the hip-hop industry may just be rolling the first blunt of the day. Not that the air in Bionik’s studio is as crisp and unadulterated as the autumnal situation outside. Like I said, Eris, Bionik, and Lazerbeak have been putting in work, and they’re not gospel singers going over hymns.

There are two ways to think about the success of our double-shifting Sophia from the block. Should we be amazed that this 30-year-old DJ and MC has come so far, so fast? Or should we wonder how a super-stylish multi-talent isn’t already the subject of the national hip-hop gossip that she discusses on air?

(Either way, Eris co-headlines a Main Room show at First Ave on December 23.)

Bionik cues up one of the “sketches” the three have been filling out for the past few months. Over the knock of an electronic bass drum, Eris can be heard rapping in the voice of a braggadocious baby.

“Who’s got that boom that makes the boys go like . . . ?” she taunts rhetorically.

Eris’s voice might be the most adorable in all hip-hop. Within three seconds, you can pick it out on a track. Whether she’s using it to boast or whisper or coo, it carries a bit of scratch. When she strains, it squeaks like a fresh cheese curd.

Lazerbeak has been making music with Eris since she contributed a feature verse on Lizzo’s first banger, “Batches & Cookies.” Beak and Eris both stood behind Lizzo at her first solo show: opening for 2 Chainz, at the Myth Live, in December 2012.

“When we first started on this project,” he says of Eris, “she told us she wanted it to sound like the soundtrack to Space Jam 2. And this is way before Space Jam 2 was actually a thing.” (In 2019, LeBron James and producer Ryan Coogler plan to shoot a sequel to the cherished 1996 Michael Jordan–Bugs Bunny comedy.)

Sophia Eris and Lizzo in the music video for "Batches & Cookies" Eris (right) in the music video for “Batches & Cookies,” which she recorded with her close friend and touring partner, Lizzo.

Eris says she wanted to embrace her favorite hip-hop era—the hyper-energy and positivity of the late ’90s, Quad City DJs on the classic Space Jam. Eris, it should be noted here, possesses impeccable taste. She’s been one of the best-dressed women in Minneapolis for years: Today she’s wearing an electric-blue jumpsuit with neon-orange Nikes and huge hoop earrings. And her music projects, whether group or solo, perennially demonstrate a similar level of discernment in beat and sound.

For this album, however, she wanted to go deeper than a mood-board collage of her favorite hip-hop beats. Eris has been trying to figure out what she wants to say, what she wants to stand for.

Beak shows me the project’s master Google Doc on his laptop, and points to the nut graph: “FLY SHIT” appears in ALL CAPS, followed by “Braggadocious, confident style, arrogant sparse beats.”

The file goes on to lay out more detailed notes: things like “You got a baby mama and me” that could work as tiny poems unto themselves. A few more sentence fragments hint at a burgeoning personal manifesto: “Twitter mission statements, partying in one city waking in the next city, not worried about a man or anything and your team is succeeding.”

I ask Eris, “So you’re writing affirmations for yourself?”

She laughs. “Well, yeah.”

However, Eris adds, she didn’t think about it that way until now. “It’s rare that I get a chance to reflect,” she says. “When you’re working so much, you don’t really sit back and think about what you’ve just done or what happened.”

•••••

It’s (finally) quitting time, so Eris and I head over to Icehouse for some happy hour tequila and wings. This Nicollet Avenue restaurant and music-scene clubhouse is one of the spots she hits when she’s: A) home from working as Lizzo’s tour DJ; and B) not compelled to go to bed by 9 pm because of the morning radio shift.

Sitting in a back booth, Eris explains that she’s used to staying on the go. Her mother, a military nurse, moved her only child across the country, from base to base. All along the way, mom encouraged Lauren—her given name—to train in competitive sports. Eris was good at most of them, especially soccer.

But she found her true passion away from the field: watching MTV or Star Search, meticulously memorizing lyrics and dance routines by pop stars like Jodeci, Bobby Brown, Janet Jackson, or Prince.

Soccer earned Eris a Division II athletic scholarship, but concussions contributed to a sense of burnout. In 2008, she finally convinced her mother that she would be better off following her other calling by moving to Minneapolis to study the music industry at the Institute of Production and Recording. Eris recalls that she hit town with two goals in mind: to get a degree, and to record with Prince. She checked off both in surprisingly short order, graduating from IPR with a degree in music business, and then recording “BOYTROUBLE” with Lizzo on Prince’s 3RDEYEGIRL project, in 2014.

Prince wasn’t actually in the studio for that Paisley Park session. Rather, the Purple Yoda communicated to the engineer exclusively through a house phone.

Eris, Lizzo, and their old bandmate, Claire de Lune, banged out the song in three hours. At the end of the session, the engineer held up the phone to the studio monitors for Prince’s final approval.

“It was some Willy Wonka shit,” Eris says.

Eventually, Eris did meet the man—and she still marvels at all the opportunities that her adopted city has opened up for her. Initially, GO Radio gave her a Friday-night slot mixing a hip-hop playlist called “Ladies First.”

“They liked how I sounded,” she says. “They liked my voice, so they wanted me to introduce my own mixes.”

Then they liked her introductions so much, they gave her a nightly show with Auggie from 7 to 12. The two scored such good ratings that the station moved them to the higher-profile morning slot—provided she could get up on time. “If the money is right,” she laughs, “hell yeah, I’ll go to bed.”

Back at IPR, Eris had imagined that she’d make her career discovering talent. And, in a sense, her biggest industry break came from the night in 2011 when she met rapper Lizzo at the Red Stag Block Party in Northeast Minneapolis. It was a night of tequila shots and Beyoncé karaoke—and, somewhat accidentally, the start of a lasting collaboration. They soon formed a group together, The Chalice, until that fell apart and morphed into a follow-up project, GRRRL PRTY.

Seven years later, Lizzo regularly appears in glossy fashion magazines like Glamour and Vogue, and the soundtracks to big Hollywood movies like Barbershop: The Next Cut. And she tours with the likes of Haim, and Florence + the Machine. In 2016, Lizzo moved out of the North Minneapolis house she was renting to take up residence in LA. Meanwhile, Eris comes home to that very house—she took over the lease—after backing Lizzo on tour.

Eris had never really DJed before her best friend invited her on the road. And she realized right away that, along with the opportunity, she would have to sacrifice some of her own desire for the spotlight.

“Not gonna lie,” she says. “It was really hard to adjust to rooms where you weren’t the focal point. I was an only child!”

Eris says the process of mourning her own ego death sneaked its way onto her first solo album, 2016’s Sophia Eris. That release is a low-key, unexpectedly muted affair, cryptically detailing back-to-back relationships with two eccentric local musicians. “I was attracted to the most brilliant, fucked-up people at the time,” she says. “That gave me such inspiration as an artist and such ammo to write with.”

Despite the ammo, her first album didn’t quite go bang. Eris laments that she never really took the time to get out and support it. She held one sold-out release show at Icehouse, which garnered one City Pages profile. The headline, “She’s Next: Sophia Eris Steps Out From Lizzo’s Shadow With Solo Debut,” actually angered Lizzo on her friend’s behalf, Eris says. But after that, Eris slipped right back into a breakneck tour in support of Lizzo. (Last year, Eris played approximately 100 to 150 dates.)

Eris’s new album feels like an opportunity to “come correct this time,” she says. She’s learned a lot in the intervening years. Where Lizzo has constructed her image around black female empowerment and body positivity, Eris seems to be leaning into her childhood role as a hip-hop superfan.

Even if her message isn’t 100 percent clear right now, listeners already trust Eris for her taste. “I know my voice,” she says. “I know I have what it takes to do it. I do it so I can have the freedom to keep doing it.”

Eris identifies a role model in multi-channel impresario Pharrell Williams. He runs a successful cottage industry generating products—music, fashion, entertainment—associated with being Pharrell Williams.

For Eris, this means stretching herself beyond the radio show, the Lizzo spots, and the solo album. She has plans to eventually create a Sophia-branded grapefruit rose tequila.

Right now, Eris notes, she’s developing the best version of Sophia Eris, while she’s on the job of being Sophia Eris, a persona wholly created by herself. It’s a great gig if you can get it. And, look: She already did.