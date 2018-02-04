Snoop Dogg's Super Bowl Week Words of Wisdom

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

He headlined BET’s Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Friday, screened his new Netflix series,Coach Snoop, on Friday, and spun tunes as DJ at Playboy's Big Game Super Bowl Party on Saturday. In his electric blue fur and tinted aviators, the D-o- double g has shown off his multifaceted talent during a busy Super Bowl week in Minneapolis.

We caught up with Snoop Dogg Friday at the St. Anthony Main Movie Theatre before the screening of Coach Snoop, which follows the rapper on the field with players in the Snoop Youth Football League. Founded in 2005, the league gives inner-city children in Los Angeles the chance to participate in football—emphasizing "teamwork, discipline, self-respect, and the importance of academics."

Rapper or pro football player— which is harder to break into? NFL. Anybody can be a rapper.

What is it you love about football?: Football is a real deep passion of mine, since I was a kid. It’s just manifested more and more a part of what I believe in, being part of these kids lives. I want them to understand they have options…and give them options other than what they’re accustomed to.

So, Coach Snoop, any advice for Belichick or Pederson on Super Bowl Sunday?: I ain’t that kind of coach – that’s a whole other level. I’ll be in the stands watching ,like you, hoping to see some great football.

What’s on your Minneapolis bucket list? I’m going to go by Prince’s spot. I’ve always wanted to see what it looks like so I’m going to check that out.

Ever been to First Avenue? No

Have you tried a Juicy Lucy? I ain’t had a Juicy Lucy, no First Avenue–none of that, baby. Teach me how to learn. I’m blind to the facts.

Your son Cordell gave up football to model. How do you feel about that? The best choice he can make is the choice that makes him feel happy. I can’t live for you and you can live for me, you’ve got to live for you.