Sneak Peek: Candytopia DO's and DON'Ts

This Thursday, March 7, Candytopia will open at Mall of America, but we got a sneak peek yesterday as they were finishing up the final touches.

Located on the second level of the west wing, this 17,000 square foot candy wonderland is really a mini-theme park combining the vibrant colors and flavors of sugary favorites across 14 interactive art installations, from confetti-farting winged unicorn pigs (the Candytopia mascot) to a pool-sized pit of fake marshmallows. All of the sculptures, portraits, and paintings that make up each installation are made entirely out of jelly beans, gummy bears, licorice, gum balls, rock candy, sour worms, and every sweet treat under the sun. And yes, you get to eat candy the whole time.

Pig Confetti Fart

The kooky candy wonderland is the sweet dream of global candy artist and star of TLC's show "Candy Queen" Jackie Sorkin, and brought to life by production designer Zac Hartog and retail veteran John Goodman. They may be working off of one massive sugar rush, but the team has big plans and no one should be surprised if this whole thing becomes an ACTUAL theme park some day.

Sorkin developed a love for all things candy at a young age. "I watched Willy Wonka every day after school when I was a kid. It got to a point where the principal was a little worried about me." But this is about more than just candy, "it's about dreaming big and believing in yourself", says Sorkin. "I was pregnant when I came up with this idea, and everyone told me I was crazy." Now, after six cities and a successful business model that has sponsors clamoring: she's a genius.

Candytopia CEO John Goodman and founder Jackie Sorkin

Every city has it's own art installations to make it distinct, all of which are left in the designated city as sweet keepsakes. Candytopia Mall of America features the most popular installations from its past locations—San Fransisco, Santa Monica, and New York City—along with new elements inspired by local culture and landmarks. Think: a Minnesota Viking bust made entirely of sour gummies, a portrait of Prince, and a bedazzled purple rain guitar. "We have 12 huge trucks that move everything from city to city," says Sorkin. "We are the new traveling circus."

Madeline Shredding Purple Rain

Make no mistake: this place is primed for social media. If you are a sucker for selfies, you can nab one of Candytopia's "selfie lights" that attach to your smartphone to capture the perfect moment to share on social media. Candytopia also recently launched a mobile app, which allows guests to take their experience to another level by using AR (augmented reality) technology to enhance their surroundings and and capture even more sharable content.

"We're just here to bring an hour of happiness to your day," Goodman told us. And obviously, you can tell we had fun. In fact, we're still cleaning confetti out of our ears. So, while we munch on what's left of the Trolli twists we just found in our pockets, we thought we'd give you some guidance on how to have your best Candytopia experience.

The DO's and DONT'S of Candytopia

1. DON'T give up candy for Lent and then go, you're not strong enough. Trust us.

2. DO eat dinner before you go, the sugar rush on an empty stomach is real.

3. DON'T lick the walls, you barbarian. Unless, that is, you want a mouthful of shellac.

4. DO charge your phone battery, because you will likely be snapping pics the whole time.

5. DON'T poo poo the power of the marshmallow pit, just let loose and dive in.

6. DO keep a tight grip on your belongings (we almost lost a cell phone in said pit).

7. DON'T forget to download the app that will send great pics of you on the confetti-covered turntable and such straight to your phone. Look for the swirly lollipop station when you get inside.

8. DO wear solid colors so that your 'grams will pop.

9. DON'T rush it. Take your time in every room, smell the pedal-powered flowers, grab a handful of taffy and take some time on the swings.

10. DO keep an eye out for a candy-filled treasure chest in each room, and DON'T be so Minnesotan: go back for more. There is plenty of candy to go around.

Once photographed, the walls that surround Candytopia's colorful candy forest come to life in 3D. Even the floral installations smell sweet. Lifesize emojis prove Candytopia is built for the 'gram. Neon light installations lead to candy-coated bliss. Several of the installations are inspired by cultural aspects unique to the Twin Cities. It's not a Minnesota installation without a touch of Prince. Because it's not a Minnesota installation without a touch of Prince. Pig confetti farts: the ultimate boomerang opp. Candytopia visitors will end their experience with a splash into the marshmallow pool. Continue the sugar high after your tour concludes by visiting Candytopia's shop filled with unique treats and treasures. Candytopia swag available for purchase

According to Sorkin and Goodman, the Mall of America Candytopia is the "biggest and baddest" so far. The candy-coated adventure is anticipating to run through September. Tickets, at $28 for adults and $20 for children, are officially on-sale to the general public at Candytopia.com. To snag your sweet spot, tickets must be purchased in advance as they are expected to sell out quickly.