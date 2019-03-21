Sneak Peek: Allianz Field

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams MNUFC at Allianz Field

I forgot what grass smelled like until I set foot on Allianz Field. Over what was once a Rainbow Foods and strip mall parking lot, the 19,400+ capacity soccer stadium with a $250 million price-tag will celebrate the grand opening of its two spots that are open year-round tomorrow: the Black and Blue Team Store and Brew Hall.

The Minnesota United FC will play their first official game on the field April 13. Tickets are going fast, but we got a sneak peek inside Allianz Field to take in the full glory of all its fancy amenities while it still smells brand new.

The Black and Blue Team Store

Black and Blue, the official team store of the MN United, will be stocked full of whatever soccer swag your heart desires. The jerseys worn by the 11 mannequins in the center of the store will reflect the starting team players. It's your one-stop shop to grab a scarf, a hat, a soccer ball, a thermos–all your favorite Loon stamped merch. There are three smaller merchandise shops also within the stadium, that are only open on game days.

The Brew Hall

You might have a hard time actually catching the game if you dive into the beautiful new Brew Hall on-site. The front of the hall faces the front parking lot, while a garage door style glass window in the back faces the field, and gets opened up on game days. The seats right across from the Brew Hall will supposedly be a hot commodity, since soccer games only have a short 15-minute halftime window to booze up (although in Europe, I hear it's "forbidden" to leave your seat during the game). Most impressive? The massive 96-spout beer tap inside, which may just be the biggest tap line in the Twin Cities. Stay tuned for tomorrow, when we get a full look at all the foodie goodness happening inside the field.

The Field

Honestly, it feels like there are perfect sight-lines of the soccer field from every vantage point around it. The bleachers for the most hardcore soccer fans among us collapse into standing room for about 700 people, which will certainly be filled by the rambunctious and rowdy Dark Clouds, the United's largest fan club. And if you just so happen to purchase access to the seating on the rooftop of Brew Hall, you might have the chance to update the non-digital scoreboard–old school style. The field itself was designed for water reuse, and is built with a slight curvature so water can drain into the center (there's also under field heating and grow lights for the grass). The main water source for the grass will be the rainwater captured on the roof, and it'll all flow into a 675,229 gallon tank underground. Extra eco-friendly are the trash and recycling receptacles sprinkled throughout the stadium, each one made out of 1,460 reclaimed milk jugs.

The VIP Spots

No matter whether you are above or below, the VIP areas in the stadium will get you up close and personal to the action on the field. There are 19 private suites on the top level, and three rentable party suites on the floor below it. Down in the basement is the locker room, decked out in blue and grey tones, with a room full of ice baths, massage tables, and showers across from it. Further down the hall from the locker room is the VIP Field Club, where you can watch the players enter the field for game time. Also, peep the fancy light fixtures in each space. The attention to detail in every area does not go unnoticed.