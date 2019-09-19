Lucy Keepper, a 14-year-old Entrepreneur, Starts Slime Festival

× Expand Courtesy of Lucy Keepper Slimesota

The key to your next big entrepreneurial idea? A concussion. Okay, probably not the soundest advice, but it is what helped 14-year-old Lucy Keepper launch a slime-focused Etsy Shop and curate an upcoming event for local slime-enthusiasts to unite.

Last year, the Edina freshman was limited in what she could do for the summer after a soccer-related concussion. Instead of binge-watching all that Netflix has to offer while she was recovering, she put her creative cap on.

Slime has been around a while, being a go-to science project to make things fun and hands-on, and a symbol of 90s-era Nickelodeon. But slime has recently blown up with the help of social media. It’s a stretchy, gooey mix of simple household products that can be everything from a toy to a keyboard cleaner depending on the recipe.

Remembering how fun it was when she was younger being outside with friends, letting their imaginations run free by creating things like “mud soup” and squishing premade slime, Keepper grabbed her iPad and settled in for some instructional YouTube videos on how to create something again.

“I really just watched videos on how to make slime,” Keepper says. “Once I understood the basics of how to make it, I could create my own.”

There are different categories of slime, like floam, which has a crunchy texture from beads that are folded in, and cloud, which is a light and soft variety, reminiscent of its name. One of Keepper’s personal favorites? A style she came up with herself, Lavender Lush. She already thinks playing with slime can be calming, so adding lavender into the mix was a no-brainer.

“I think it’s really stress-relieving. When I have a hard day, I can just play with it and it really calms me down,” Keepper says. “Lavender is also really relaxing, so I love it.”

Her Etsy shop, CuriousSlimery, was what kept her busy when she couldn’t play sports. After making some slime sales, she thought that she could take things up a notch.

“I’d say I’ve been planning this since June or early July,” Keepper says. “I just got this idea to start making this fun event where slimers can meet in person and buy slime.”

Minnesota’s very own slime festival will include live demos of slime making, over 100 types of slime to buy (or trade), a slime raffle, and prizes. After posting the event and tagging it on Instagram, Keepper had fellow slimers reach out to her, asking to participate in the event.

Keepper is even using Slimesota as a chance to introduce one of her newest creations, Fanta Float. It has a fresh tangerine scent and is a mix of two types of slime to create a little contrast (think what a Fanta and ice cream float would look like).

As for the future, Keepper hopes that all goes well with her first run of Slimesota so she can make it an annual thing with one little change.

“It definitely gets a little stressful with school and homework, so if I did it again, I would change to the summer,” Keepper says.

Not a bad idea considering that there will be kids with plenty of time on their hands that they can maybe fill with some slime.

Slimesota is an all-ages event that will be held at the Lake Harriet Preschool in Minneapolis on September 21st from 11:00 – 4:00 pm. General admission tickets are $8. VIP tickets get you five raffle tickets for the prize drawing, an entry for the Slime Contest and a 2oz slime courtesy of Keepper herself, and are $18. Parents get in for free and are asked to accompany slime-lovers who are 13 and under.

Slimesota, 4901 Chowen Ave S., Mpls., eventbrite.com