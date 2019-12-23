Should I Stop the Kids from Eating Snow?

× Expand Photo by Shutterstock.com Eating snow

Happy snow-eating season to those who celebrate! No, seriously: Snow eaters, we know you’re out there.

People have been eating snow for centuries. The origins of ice cream likely started with someone freezing cream in fresh snow. Simple snow-cream recipe? Whip together some fluffy snow with heavy cream, vanilla, and sugar. Yum?

At this point, you may be hearing echoes of your parents’ admonition: Don’t eat that snow. If you’re a parent, you may have spoken the words yourself. But why?

Civilized behavior would have us avoid snow that’s been walked on, salted, shoveled, or plowed. But what’s wrong with fresh-fallen snow?

“It’s interesting and perhaps not surprising that snow in urban areas soaks up pollutants from auto exhaust and other sources,” says Minnesota Public Radio News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner. “So, it’s probably a good idea to NOT eat snow in urban areas, especially if it’s not fresh and is near roadways.”

According to a 2016 study Huttner sent us from the journal Environmental Science: Processes & Impacts, the large surface area of snow acts as an incredibly efficient absorber of airborne chemicals and carcinogens, like the ones spread by car exhaust. Snow pulls that ishy stuff out of the air, making it cleaner to breathe—but grubbier to consume a bowl of snow cream.

Like the children we once were, we took that “no” and went shopping for an opinion we liked better. And we got one from Matt Simcik, an associate professor of environmental health sciences in the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health.

Simcik admits that, yes, if you were to eat fresh snowfall from an urban area, you would “certainly be ingesting contaminants.” But he’s not convinced the casual snow eater would encounter a “high enough concentration to be much concern.”

That’s good news, because your toddler doesn’t read Environmental Science. A four-year-old looks at a snowfall and sees 10,000 snow cones. Whether that snow is clean or toxic, you know where it’s going.