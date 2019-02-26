Shelly Mosman Photographs Casually Surreal Portraits

× Expand Self-portrait by Shelly Mosman Shelly Mosman

This isn’t your typical girl-and-her-dog photo. Minneapolis photographer Shelly Mosman transforms children, families, and animals into Victorian portrait subjects in her “Animal Child” and “Mother Child” series. Mosman stages her casually surreal portraits (slightly reminiscent of a Wes Anderson scene) to hang in family homes, hotels, and restaurants across the Twin Cities. Though she started composing the images as a creative side project, using friends as models, clients now commission Mosman to work her magic on them and their families. We observed a day in Mosman’s Northeast Minneapolis studio. How does the artist orchestrate a perfectly bewitching shot? It involves a lot of Disney references, photo-clamp clothing alterations, and dog treats.

× Expand Behind-the-scenes photographs by Caitlin Abrams 1: Shelly Mosman backdrop

1: Mosman chooses a tapestry for the day’s photo shoot of 6-year-old Emerson Nelson, a first-grader from Minneapolis, and Brisbane, her elderly Australian cattle dog. Mosman sometimes uses hand-painted canvases as backdrops but prefers the chenille texture of her vintage tapestries. “They’re really nice and easy to Photoshop,” Mosman says.

× Expand 2: Shelly Mosman wardrobe

2: Mosman likes to style her models in vintage attire from local boutiques like My Sister’s Closet, in Uptown. She often borrows pieces from the store’s owner, a friend, to keep her wardrobe rack fresh. Kids usually wear grownup clothes in the photos—which Mosman creatively re-sizes using photo clamps.

× Expand 3: Shelly Mosman's model

3: Emerson plays dress-up with Mosman’s costume collection. “Vintage clothing ends up fitting today’s children quite well,”Mosman says. “It also has a timeless feel.”

× Expand 4: Shelly Mosman styling hair

4: Emerson’s mom, Kelly Nelson, helps Mosman braid the girl’s hair. Mosman used to hire professional hair stylists to assist on shoot days—“but it’s too hard to coordinate another person’s schedule,” she says. Now, she’s learning to do hair herself.

× Expand 5: Shelly Mosman prop

5: The girl has a weapon! Mosman mentions one of Emerson’s favorite Disney movies, Brave (in which the heroine wields a bow and arrow), for inspiration. “Think of the princess,” she tells Emerson. “What does her face look like during the really intense scenes?”

× Expand 6: Shelly Mosman camera

6: The shoot itself takes less than 15 minutes, and Mosman does her best to make Emerson and Brisbane feel comfortable in front of the camera. “Kids and animals get tired during the shoot, so I don’t like to overdo it,” she says.

× Expand Photo by Shelly Mosman Work in progress Work in progress

Mosman asks her models to come barefaced. Later, in Photoshop, she applies “makeup”—blush, eyeliner, and contour—to make the images look starker. Often, she’ll composite a few image files together (a child’s hand from one shot, a dog’s face from another) to create a single dramatic image. For the Emerson portrait, she combines two raw files and adds a rose blush to the girl’s cheeks. “I have found taking short cuts in Photoshop is not healthy for the image when it comes time to print,” Mosman says. While the shoot may be fast, the editing process demands a couple of hours. Still, there’s no two-month waiting period here: Mosman typically e-mails the final photo to clients in about a week.