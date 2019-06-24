Chasing That Pow Wow Feeling

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi The Big Show: Dancers and drummers come from around the country to compete at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi.

Joe Rainey Sr. is a 32-year-old Ojibwe singer who grew up in Minneapolis, just outside the White Earth housing projects. As a self-professed “pow wow kid,” Rainey trained in the Ginew/Golden Eagle youth program at the Minneapolis American Indian Center, on Franklin, hanging at the back of adult drum circles with his Sony recorder.

He remembers his first Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi, in 1994. “I still have the button,” he says.

The Wacipi remains one of the largest pow wows in the Upper Midwest. “It’s an important event,” he says. “The last pow wow of the season, kind of marking the end of summer.” Its competitions come with big prize purses and draw the top Native singers and dancers—not only from Minnesota, but from around the country.

Rainey was 18 when he first hit the road as a professional pow wow singer, joining the famous Minneapolis drum crew Midnite Express. He says the competition in Shakopee is intense, with four sessions spread out over the weekend. Twelve drums will face off against each other on a sunbaked hillock out on the prairie. Judges award points for clarity and harmony, as each song weaves together 10 voices in patterns nearly as ancient as the ground beneath the drums. The Saturday night intertribal (“See, we have SNL too!”)—where the competition dancers leave the ceremonial ring and the crowd comes in for a free-for-all dance—can often make or break a group’s chances on the judges’ scorecards.

“That’s when you want to bust out your best song,” he says. It’s an energy boost, a hit of togetherness and community. Or as Rainey puts it, “We’re always chasing what we call that pow wow feeling.”