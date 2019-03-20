Seth Meyers, Bob Newhart to Headline Inaugural Minneapolis Comedy Festival

× Expand Courtesy of Minneapolis Comedy Festival Seth Meyers and Bob Newhart Seth Meyers and Bob Newhart

Are you ready to laugh this summer? If you couldn’t take the cruel joke that was winter 2019, you’re in luck. The first Minneapolis Comedy Festival will premiere in downtown June 24–30.

Viral comedian John Crist will appear at Target Center on June 25, while late night host and SNL-alum Seth Meyers will perform two shows at the Pantages Theatre on June 28. The iconic comedian Bob Newhart will do a set at the Orpheum Theatre on June 28, and George Lopez, Cedric “The Entertainer,” and D.L. Hughley will appear at the State Theatre for two shows on June 28.

Also watch out for the self-described "Internetainers" Rhett & Link, Tiny Meat Gang podcasters Cody Ko & Noel Miller, and the sensational podcast 85 South. Plenty more comedians are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the festival.

The Minneapolis Comedy Festival will be produced by Outback Presents in partnership with Andy Warg, the head of booking at Target Center and vice president of entertainment at The Armory. Outback Presents has put on the Nashville Comedy Festival with headliners in the past like Trevor Noah, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler, and Adam Sandler.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built in Nashville and are thrilled to bring a successful and proven format to Minneapolis,” says Andrew Farwell, the director of live entertainment at Outback Presents. “You can’t beat the succession of beautiful historic venues along Hennepin Avenue.”

Tickets for 85 South and Rhett & Link are on sale now at www.MPLSComedyFest.com. Tickets for John Crist, Bob Newhart, and Cody Ko & Noel Miller will go on sale Friday, March 22, with the remaining shows going on sale at a later date.