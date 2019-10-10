× Expand Courtesy of Savitri Vaughan Mann Savitri Vaughan Mann, "Two Headed Bunny" "Two Headed Bunny," Graphite on paper

Savitri Vaughan Mann is a 19-year-old local artist that has always been interested in ecosystems and animals. This piece in particular inspired her important collection back in 2018, The World of Bizarre Plants and Animals.

Mann wanted to create a newly-formed animal that was exposed to toxic waste and radiation, that symbolizes the impact of damaged ecosystems across the world.

"Two Headed Bunny" speculates on the effects of human-induced toxic pollution as it depicts two bunnies morphed together with a wound connecting them in the middle. Graphite is her tool of choice, a comforting medium for Mann to create with because of the amount of control and attention to detail that she can derive from it.

Having this sort of creative outlet for Mann means that she has the space to create whatever she wants without rules and limits. She strongly disagrees that there has ever been a “right way” to make art.

Mann has a special love for the local art scene. “It’s been continuously expanding as more and more people have emerged as hard-working artists. The art community is a big part of the Twin Cities and you can see the impact of it everywhere.”

savitri-mann.squarespace.com