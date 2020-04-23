Sarah Rasmussen Leaves Jungle Theater

× Expand Photo by Mark Kegans Sarah Rasmussen Jungle Theater

After five years leading the Jungle Theater as its artistic director, Sarah Rasmussen will be leaving to take the same position at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey. Former associate artistic director Christina Baldwin will move into the role of interim artistic director beginning May 15.

Rasmussen guided the theater away from its focus on midcentury classic pieces and toward new and original works, specifically new work made by women, during her tenure as artistic director. This approach led to an uptick in theater memberships and brought in younger members.

During the next month, Rasmussen will work with Baldwin and Robin Gillette, now the permanent managing director, to plan for the upcoming theater season and how people can support the Jungle and its artists in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Rasmussen and the theater already made the decision to suspend the rest of its season.

Baldwin, the interim artistic director, has been the associate artistic director for the past two years. Baldwin was hired after Rasmussen and the Jungle Theater were selected for the BOLD Theater Women’s Leadership Circle, designed to aid women leaders in theater and confront the issues that keep women from advancing in theater leadership. Rasmussen hired Baldwin as part of the grant. Recently, Baldwin has directed Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, The Wickhams, and Hand to God and before being hired at the theater, she was an artistic associate, music director, creator, and performer at The Moving Company.