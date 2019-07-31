Sally Wingert Roles With It

× Expand Photo by Jess Ekstrand Stinkers at The Jungle Theater Sally Wingert has been acting since 1981, and is currently playing the role of Joyce in the Jungle Theater's Stinkers.

From the moment she says hello, you can tell Sally Wingert is a mom.

She wants you to experience life just as much as she wants to experience it herself. She sees the glass half-full, and lives life with humility, humor, a dash of sarcasm. Her raspy, honeyed voice would be the perfect narrator of your next audio book.

Now, Wingert is starring in Stinkers at the Jungle Theater as Joyce, the ex-con mother of stay-at-home father Brad, played by John Catron. Recently released from prison, Joyce moves in and offers well-intended advice to Brad while his wife is away. In the next 10 months, Wingert will appear in Steel Magnolias (Oct. 26–Dec. 15) and Twelfth Night (Feb. 8–March 22) at the Guthrie, and then return to the Jungle as the star of Mary Jane (May 2–31).

The other day, my own mom said that to be interesting, you have to be interested. Wingert maintains a curiosity about the world around her that adds to her intrigue–When I asked her questions, she would give an insightful, poised answer and then throw the question back at me. We discussed our day, our career track, and how we might know (sometime in the blurry and distant future) wether we’ve “made it.”

That’s not the question Wingert thinks we should even ask. “I am making it,” she says. “To say you’ve made it... indicates an end point. I’m not done with this work and I’m not done with my life.”

Sally Wingert is a work in progress. Although she does not admit that she has “made it,” she is almost constantly working on at least one local production. She started in the guild for Actors Theatre of St. Paul at age 24 and moved to the Garland Wright company at the Guthrie Theater four years later. After the company disbanded in 1995, she theater-hopped to whichever local production requested her next.

Josh Tobiessen wrote Joyce’s role in Stinkers with Wingert specifically in mind. “I feel really privileged,” she says. In the role, she has a responsibility to Tobiessen and director Sarah Rasmussen, but Wingert says, “there’s also a great deal of exciting freedom, knowing that there’s no comparison to someone else because no one else has done it yet.”

She is a self-identified “gooey” parent. The role of white-collar criminal Joyce in Stinkers, however, is of a “more pragmatic” parent. Wingert says it is not hard to play a role so different from her own parental inclinations. “I get to try that on,” she says. “That’s the joy of acting: you don’t have to be that person, you just have to be that person for a little bit, and you get to see how life could have been different.”

Brad’s two- and three-year-old children in Stinkers are portrayed as puppets, played by Megan Burns and Reed Sigmund. Wingert says the puppets are important because children are often excluded from the stage. “It ends up feeling like such a contrivance, when you know that in real life they’d be all in your business and running around,” she says. After a few minutes the actors melt away and the puppets embody the children.

× Expand Photo by Dan Norman. Sally Wingert in Stinkers In Stinkers, Sally Wingert plays Joyce, a recently released convict and mother of Brad, who helps care for Brad's two- and three-year old children while his wife is away.

We talked the day of the opening performance, and she was not nervous but excited to perform for a crowd of more than the small collection of friends they invited the night before to test out real-time audience reactions for the comedy. “There is an exchange of energy with live people,” she says. “What’s happening right now is never going to happen exactly like this again.”

Let that sink in.

Live theater is the perfect role for Wingert, an extrovert who thrives on variance. “I was a kid that liked entertaining,” she says. After a move from Duluth in the ninth grade, which for 14-year-old Wingert seemed like the end of the world, she saw a student matinee of Oedipus Rex at the Guthrie and set her sights on acting.

Didn’t she ever want to leave Minnesota, I asked. Didn’t the four layers of long underwear or liquid summer air make her crazy?! Didn’t she dream of being on Broadway and living in a West Village walk-up?! No. Although Wingert did not necessarily plan on staying, she did not plan on leaving either.

She fell in love with a fellow Minnesotan. Wingert’s husband is a middle school teacher and her biggest fan, still attending opening night of each play. The couple’s schedules do not match up like most working professionals’ nine-to-five shifts, but it is clear when she talks about him that they are still crazy about each other after 37 years. “It’s hard to be tired of someone when you don’t get to see them as much as you’d like to,” she says.

They live in St. Paul and recently rescued their first ever dog, a brown, lab-mix puppy. “He’s just the obsession of our lives right now,” she says. With six-day work weeks that involve rehearsals, research, running lines and eight performances a week, Wingert’s schedule is hectic. She gets up early to walk four miles with a different friend each weekday morning, takes care of her house, and has managed to raise two kids and have a successful marriage amid the hundreds of roles.

Like choosing a favorite child, Wingert refuses to choose a favorite role. From her 38-year career, she has learned curiosity, kindness and a strong work ethic. Wingert considers herself lucky to have worked consistently in a city with ample theater opportunities.

As a local theater celebrity, Wingert is contacted by theaters to audition for roles. But she’s not picky. “Selection means that I have a smorgasbord of roles and I say ‘yes’ to this and ‘no’ to that,” she says. She’s just happy to work. That’s possibly how she’s racked up hundreds of roles and reached the point of having the role of Joyce in Stinkers written with her in mind. “I’m living my life as a working actor and that was always my dream.”

× Expand Photo by Dan Norman. Stinkers at the Jungle Theater Sally Wingert plays Joyce in the Jungle Theater's production of Stinkers, written by Josh Tobiessen and directed by Sarah Rasmussen.

Wingert is bubbling with passion for theater but harbors a love for film that–given the opportunity–she would dive into again. She downplays her roles in Fargo, Untamed Heart and North Country, and asked me why people remain interested in those roles. Because they’re movies, and we Minnesotans are not used to star-studded existence like Californians are. But, she said, “people in films are just like anybody else.”

In a world of Insta-famous Matcha lattes and social media influencers, celebrity is more highly-praised than ever. But, Wingert’s point is that our world needs truth more than any gold glitter ice cream. Whether you’re famous or not, we’re all on the same journey, maybe striving for a goal, or just exploring. We’re all making it.

Sally Wingert pinned me as only a seasoned actress–or experienced mother–can. “You’re more of a movie girl, aren’t you?” she asked at the end of our conversation. But, while The Lion King can be reincarnated with engineered CGI every generation, live theater cannot. “There’s nothing cookie-cutter about a play,” she says. “Every night is particular to the journey with that particular audience.”

Stinkers performances run July 17 through August 8 at the Jungle Theater, 2915 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls. Tickets are between $40 and $50, and are available through the Box Office, 612-822-7063, or at jungletheater.org.