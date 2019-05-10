Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Cuts Liquid Music

× Expand Courtesy of Liquid Music Darkstar and James McVinnie from a Liquid Music Performance Darkstar and James McVinnie from a Liquid Music performance.

Corporate funding shifts in local arts organizations are making some pretty big waves in the arts community, as evidenced in an announcement the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra made yesterday. A loss of $230,000–$300,000 from corporate donors has resulted in the cutting of the popular Liquid Music program, as well as three staff members at SPCO.

Curated by Kate Nordstrum, Liquid Music puts on experimental performances by bringing together musicians and artists for unique, one-of-a-kind collaborations, like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon with TU Dance or Poliça with the Berlin collective Stargaze. Before ties are cut completely, Liquid Music will finish with Ashwini Ramaswamy’s two-year residency in November, as well as two other projects next season–but nothing else. Currently, Nordstrum is taking a pause to look for a new home for Liquid Music.

Nordstrum said in an email addressed to supporters of Liquid Music:

“Liquid Music has had a tremendous run at The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. I have nothing but gratitude for seven seasons of incredible creativity and productivity. With the SPCO, Liquid Music presented 33 world premieres, 28 Minnesota premieres, commissioned 30 new works and saw 12 projects become albums (with more on the way). We facilitated collaborations between visionary artists and ensembles, and we often helped build dream projects from the ground up. The audience for Liquid Music expanded with each season – adventurous spirits of all ages, eager to explore, learn, and be made alive by the surprise and transformational power of new art. While I consider options for Liquid Music’s next phase, I want to express a deep appreciation to the SPCO and to so many supporters who lifted the series to where it is today. It’s exciting to imagine where we will find ourselves tomorrow.”

Sounds like Nordstrum is optimistic for the future of Liquid Music, but the harrowing trend of corporations dropping grant funding for nonprofits could foreshadow the loss of other arts organizations in town. Keep your fingers crossed that it returns in some form.