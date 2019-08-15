Royal Foundry Craft Spirits Opens First Cycle Speedway in the U.S.

× Expand Royal Foundry Cycle Speedway

What do Minneapolis people love more than craft cocktails? Bikes! The gears inside the minds behind Royal Foundry Craft Spirits never stopped turning after their grand opening at the beginning of this year. The Brit-inspired distiller in the Harrison neighborhood is debuting the first Cycle Speedway course in the nation, right in their own backyard today.

Don't know what Cycle Speedway is? This type of bicycle racing was first popularized in England. In a typical game, four bicyclists race around a 70-90 meter clay track on single speed bikes (without brakes!) for four laps–with physical contact!

As origin stories go, legend has it that the sport started after World War II, when children would bike in circles around craters left by aerial bombs.

"I wanted to do something unique and different to this marketplace, but have something that would resonate," founder and chief distiller Andy McLain said. His family's from England, and he lived there for several years before coming to the U.S. "We have a big cycle market here, but we wanted something that would connect with our distillery. It’s not just a distillery, it’s a British distillery. The accessibility to it, in terms of it being something you can compete as an individual, get some friends, or a whole team together, is another opportunity for adults to get out there and compete."

General rule? Bike first, drink after. To play a round you'll need to bring your own bike, a helmet, and sign a waiver. First the distillery will hold open track sessions to test out the waters. By the end of September, McLain says Royal Foundry is planning to start a fall league as they figure out the conditions and safety of the track.

"In England, they mostly compete with four cyclists on the track," McLain said, "but I’m looking at opportunities to do one-on-ones and time trials to give more twists and turns for people to compete."

And if you happen to skip across the pond, don't expect to see speedways attached to every pub on the block. "In terms of having a fully commercial component, there’s nothing like this over there," McLain says.

This afternoon, 89.3 The Current's Oake & Riley will broadcast live from the the distillery, and there'll be demos and scrimmages to spectate the Cycle Speedway track in action. First order your gin, and then it's off to the races.