Rose Statues Bloom for Public Art Project in Roseville

× Expand photo by Terra Sura Photography Roseville in Bloom Roseville in Bloom featured artist Shakun Maheshwari

Coming to Roseville next month is Roseville in Bloom, a new public art project installation that celebrates 20 roses in 2020. The free public art project, brought forth by Visit Roseville, will boast rose statues designed by regional artists inside the Merchandise Mart building at the State Fairgrounds.

After being finished by local company TivoliToo—the Twin Cities company that built the Peanuts character statues—the roses will be placed around the city of Roseville, including Bent Brewstillery and Rosedale Center.

The roses, on display through October, are all designed by local and regional artists Adam Turman, Christopher Straub, Shakun Maheshwari, Kao Lee Thao, Aimee Fjerke and more. “We received so many stunning artist design concepts for the roses, and all sponsors were thrilled with their choice,” said Julie Wearn, CEO of Visit Roseville, in a press release. “We just wish that we had more roses available to design because we had to leave some brilliant designs on the table."

According to the press release, one of the goals for Visit Roseville's project was to bring together artists whose work represents the vibrant cultural diversity in Minnesota. For instance, artist Shakun Maheshwari’s rose will reside at McCarrons Lake for the Rose & Larpenter Alliance, with a theme of “Color and Culture;” while artist Kao Lee Thao will create a “Hmong Story Cloth” rose design that will be displayed at the Doubletree by Hilton Roseville Minneapolis hotel. And artist Aimee Fjerke will pay homage to the Northern Lights with her “Aurora Borealis” rose, displayed at McGough.

To celebrate the displays, Visit Roseville is planning a variety of free, public events—some virtual, including a digital scavenger hunt where people have the opportunity to scan a code on each rose to receive offers and discounts from Roseville shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. Keep your eyes peeled for a complete list of events and activities coming soon. visitroseville.com