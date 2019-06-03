Rosedale Center Welcomes Haunted Basement

× Expand Courtesy of Haunted Basement

Already itching for Halloween? The designers and artists behind the Twin Cities’ freakiest theater experience, Haunted Basement, found a new home to scare folks within the depths of Rosedale Center.

The Haunted Basement changes each year, but is always guaranteed to be hair-raising. For example, you might get dirty, need to crawl, have your face stroked, or even find yourself in a confined space with something terrifying. With a focus on performance, dance, professional clowning, and improv, the exhibit goes beyond your typical haunted house experience of a zombie with a chainsaw in hand to something more... interactive?

“It’s a big growth spurt for us,” said Sarah Salisbury, the production director for Haunted Basement, in a press release. “This being our thirteenth year, we thought we’d test our boundaries as teenagers and try something bigger and scarier than years past. When we were approached by Rosedale, we thought this is the perfect opportunity to continue our tradition of artist-driven horror, just a little bigger than usual.”

The installation will inhabit a 20,000 square foot space, formerly Herberger’s, in the southeast corner of the mall’s lower level. Currently, construction is underway and the space will be open from the end of September through the first weekend in November.

Haunted Basement started when Chris Pennington, founder of Can Can Wonderland, explored the Soap Factory’s musty substructure and found it to be a perfectly creepy location to lead patrons through with only a rope to guide the way. At first, Minneapolis’s fire marshals wouldn’t allow the doors to open because it was seriously too scary. After Pennington got the exhibit up to code, ticket sales were a huge hit. Local artists and performers looked forward to each Halloween season to give their Twin Cities neighbors an alternative haunted experience. Eventually, the Soap Factory evolved Haunted Basement into what it is today.

The nonprofit arts organization is famous for its focus on absurd, more psychological scares. In the past, the Halloween attraction has been only open to those 18 and older. This year they are providing lights on select tours, called ‘Fraidy Cat Tours, for younger kids. Attendees can choose if they want a no-touch experience or a hands-on option that has given The Haunted Basement its creatively eerie reputation. The installation is also ADA accessible and welcome to anyone feeling the Halloween spirit.

Tickets to the new location of The Haunted Basement will go on sale online August 1, with a limited amount of walk-up tickets available nightly for each activity.