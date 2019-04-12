Rosedale Center Debuts Mall-wide Art Exhibit

× Expand Mural by Ashley Mary Rosedale Center Ashley Mary Mural

Instead of hunting for Easter eggs this year, Rosedale Center is inviting people to its doors to discover artwork. Be on the lookout for 50 different art pieces in the newly renovated mall, as part of a collaboration with the Minneapolis exhibit design and curatorial firm Bishop/Iverson, that has helped build and manage a ton of art galleries in the Twin Cities, including Public Functionary, XYandZ Gallery, and CO Exhibitions.

Between April 12-20, the mall-wide art exhibit will highlight 30 different acclaimed Minnesota artists, featuring all sorts of art forms ranging from detailed drawings and paintings, modern light installations, unique sculptures, and sweeping murals. Mall visitors can take photographs of the art or interacting with it, and post and tag Rosedale Center on Instagram to win gift cards, prize baskets and more, using the hashtag #RosedaleArtHunt.

“We are excited to share the creative talents of these artists with our visitors,” said Sarah Fossen, director of marketing and experience at Rosedale Center. “Much like other local cultural events, we hope to create an experience where visitors can discover beautiful and interesting works in unexpected places.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Art by Bobby Rogers Bobby Rogers photograph × 2 of 3 Expand Art by Jose Dominguez Jose Dominguez × 3 of 3 Expand Art by Michael Cina Michael Cina Prev Next

Expect a Somali multi-artist installation from 1991 Magazine, the enthralling photography of Bobby Rogers, a colorful 60-foot-mural by painter Ashley Mary, and a projection of animated Dakota narratives by Native American artist Marlena Myles. Philip Noyed will display a 12-feet-tall interactive rainbow light pyramid, and Kate Iverson of Bishop/Iverson created an installation using 50 pairs of tiny shoes in honor of Rosedale’s 50th anniversary. Other contributors include In the Heart of the Beast/Mayday Artists, Allegra Lockstadt, Caitlin Karolczak, and many more.

The public can view the artworks during regular mall hours, Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Rosedale Center will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 21.