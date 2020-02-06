The Rolling Stones Announce Minneapolis Tour Date

× Expand Rolling Stones Lips Ice Sculpture

It's official: After a week of teasing their lips logo via ice sculpture by IDS Tower, signs throughout the skyways, and billboards across town, The Rolling Stones announced they'll be returning to Minnesota later this year.

On a 15-city tour named No Filter, the rock 'n' roll band is set to play U.S. Bank Stadium on May 16, which'll be the band's third tour stop.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” Mick Jagger states in a press release that totally doesn't sound prepared. “We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” adds Keith Richards, which sounds even more genuine.

The Stones last performed in Minnesota in 2015, when they played at TCF Bank Stadium. The announcement follows other heavy-hitters coming to U.S. Bank in the warm months, including Kenny Chesney, Motley Crue with Def Leppard, Posion and Joan Jett, George Strait, and the German metal band Rammstein.

Tickets will go on sale February 14 at 10 a.m., with a presale beginning on February 12 for lucky fans. Don't delay!

