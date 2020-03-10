The Current Announces Rock the Garden 2020 Lineup

× Expand Courtesy of the artists Rock the Garden 2020

Today 89.3 the Current announced the artists performing for the 18th annual Rock the Garden, once again occurring on the lawn of the Walker Art Center to usher in the beginning of summer, featuring a nearly all-women lineup.

Headlining the music fest are Tegan and Sara, the indie-rock-turned-pop twins who recently released their High School memoir about growing up in the '90s and revamped songs they wrote during their teenage years for its companion album Hey, I'm Just Like You, as well as Brittany Howard, the lead singer and guitarist for the Grammy-winning blues-rock band Alabama Shakes who released her debut solo album Jaime last year.

Also playing the outdoor festival are local faves Gully Boys and Dua Saleh. The Minneapolis synth-pop band Poliça, who released their new album When We Stay Alive this past January, is also set to perform, as is the three-piece sister folk band Joseph (which none of the members are named) hailing from Portland.

Fresh off the heels of 2019’s Anak Ko comes Cali indie-rock band Jay Som led by Melina Duterte. Altin Gün, a psychedelic-rock band from Amsterdam whose Gece from last year was nominated for a Grammy for Best World Music Album, will also shine under the sun.

Walker Art Center and MPR member pre-sale tickets are on-sale today through March 13 for $69. Tickets to the general public go on-sale April 11 at 10 a.m. for $74. VIP tickets are $300.

Rock the Garden takes place June 20 from 1-10 p.m. at the Walker Art Center hillside. rockthegardenfestival.com

Schedule:

Main Stage

2:30 pm – Joseph

3:45 pm – Altin Gün

5:15 pm – Poliça

7:00 pm – Brittany Howard

8:45 pm – Tegan and Sara

Garden Stage

4:35 pm – Gully Boys

6:20 pm – Dua Saleh

8:05 pm – Jay Som