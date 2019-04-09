Rock the Garden 2019 Line-up Announced

× Expand Courtesy of Rock the Garden Rock the Garden 2019 Courtney Barnett, The National, and X

Are you ready for summer yet? As we dreadfully wait for the annual mid-April Minnesota snowstorm this week, this year's Rock the Garden line-up was announced on 89.3 The Current this morning to give us something to look forward to come June 29. The annual festival will be celebrating its 17th iteration once again at the Walker Art Center, and the roster includes a welcome gender-balancing of performers.

The influential California punk band X, who celebrated their 40th anniversary a few years ago, will be playing the main stage. Australian rocker and lyrical wordsmith Courtney Barnett will be returning to Rock the Garden this year following her last appearance in 2015, and closing out the night are indie rock royalty The National. Last year’s big headlining acts included Feist, Kamasi Washington, and Father John Misty.

New Zealand garage pop quartet The Beths will be opening up the action on the garden stage, followed by the reimagined blues of Adia Victoria, and then local indie pop group Bad Bad Hats, who received critical acclaim nationally with last year’s album Lightning Round.

Also representing Minnesota is the local artist deM atlaS, who blurs the line between rock and hip-hop and will be dropping into Soundset this year. And after playing The Current’s SXSW stage this year, Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog/Sweet Spirit) and Har Mar Superstar will be performing together as Heart Bones, a Dirty Dancing-inspired synthpop duo.

Tickets are on-sale now for members of Minnesota Public Radio or the Walker Art Center. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m.

Main Stage

Dem Atlas – 2:30 p.m.

Heart Bones – 3:45 p.m.

X – 5:15 p.m.

Courtney Barnett – 7 p.m.

The National – 8:45 p.m.

Garden Stage

The Beths – 4:35 p.m.

Adia Victoria – 6:20 p.m.

Bad Bad Hats – 8:05 p.m.