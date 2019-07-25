Rock the Boat

× Expand Boats

Scott Sandborn is a fifth-generation dock boy. His great-great-grandfather, Jack Handberg, quit the forest service in the 1920s to found Handberg’s Marina, on Crane Lake. Pretty much ever since, Handberg’s has been a bustling full-service marina offering everything from gasoline to ice cream.

How many summers have you worked?

Sort of all of them? I remember splitting a shift with my brother when I still had to wear a life jacket on the dock.

You know what b.o.a.t. stands for, right? BREAK OUT ANOTHER THOUSAND. So what’s your consumer psychographic?

Some people have a small 16-foot boat, just to get to the cabin and back and do some fishing. A newer type of customer, the young adult professional—starting to make their mark and make some money—wants to have the toys. We have a MasterCraft in storage now here—big wake boat—and that’s the first time I’ve ever seen one on this body of water.

So between baby boomers and the millennials, who’s driving the most dripped-out boat?

The baby boomer. I’m a marketing major at the University of North Dakota, so I’ve been learning about this stuff. And what I’ve been taught is that millennials are more about experiences, whereas baby boomers are materialistic and want the things.

The bigger the motor, the flashier the captain’s hat?

I think a lot of people come up to Crane Lake to get off the grid and not worry about that. Crane Lake is where you get to the end of the road and then get in your boat.

Sounds like old money—people who don’t want to stand out.

Yeah, we have customers come through that we’ve been dealing with for generations. So we know what kind of boats they buy, and we’ve been to their homes, and maybe they’re not 1 percenters, but they’re up there. But the way they act, you can’t tell.

So this is different from the Brainerd Lakes area?

Very much so. Not to say we don’t get the cake-eater crowd up here. Side Lake, near Hibbing and Chisholm, is notoriously flashy.

What are the tells that a guy is going to crash his boat into your dock?

If they come in and they’re barking orders at their wife and kids—“grab that rope!” You don’t need a quarterback calling an audible out there.

What’s a good tip for a dock boy?

I would say the most common tip would be a $5 bill; $20s are not uncommon. If a customer comes in with a load of lumber or they rent a barge and we help them load it, that can easily be a $50 or $100 tip.

Is “dock boy” still PC?

Yes. Dock boy is okay. If you want to beef up your resume, go with “marine platform technician.”