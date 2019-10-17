A Rock 'n' Roll Walking Tour of South Minneapolis

× Expand Text and Illustrations by Andy Sturdevant Rock n' Roll Walking Tour

Memphis blues has its Beale Street. Los Angeles hair metal has the Sunset Strip. So where would you go to see Minneapolis’s rock ’n’ roll history? We’ve assembled a handful of sites just east of the Chain of Lakes and south of downtown, in a sequence that bridges time, space, and genre. What holds it together? Noteworthy musicians lived, worked, and played here. This is a walking tour that is, above all, meant to be walked. You’ll cover three miles on foot, preferably clad in Converse All Stars.

1. 2215 Bryant Ave. S. Yes indeed, the cover of The Replacements’ 1984 Let It Be was shot here, on the roof of the Stinson family’s house—you can still see Tommy’s athletic trophies in the window. The current owners are certainly aware, as they’ve put a stained-glass image of the boys on the roof in the window.

2. 2411 Hennepin Ave. Home to Fifth Element record store, this address is also the longtime headquarters of the Rhymesayers record label. Slug could be describing the appeal of the neighborhood on Atmosphere’s “Say Shh” when he raps, “Got trees and vegetation in the city I stay / The rent’s in the mail and I can always find a parking space.”

3. 2600 Lyndale Ave. S. “Well a person can work up a mean, mean thirst / After a hard day of nothin’ much at all,” sang Paul Westerberg in the Replacements’ 1985 ode to the CC Club and its habitués. On any given afternoon, all these years later, any number of loudmouths still can be found in the back. Oar Folkjokeopus, one of the great record stores of the era, occupied the storefront across the street.

4. 2822 Lyndale Ave. S. For five years, Intermedia Arts produced B-Girl Be, a pioneering all-women hip-hop summit founded by rapper Desdamona. The festival featured dozens of hip-hop musicians, dancers, and artists.

5. 925 W. Lake St. In the early ’50s, an ex-cop bought a blue-collar bar and turned it into . . . a modern jazz venue. The Padded Cell switched to a folk format during the “Blowin’ in the Wind” boom, hosting Peter, Paul and Mary, along with other regional and national acts.

6. 3018 Hennepin Ave. On the restaurant side of the Uptown Bar, the kitchen served the type of mashed potatoes and gravy you’d find in a rural diner. On the concert side, Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins played, prefame, alongside local acts like Curtiss A, the Jayhawks, Run Westy Run, and Lifter Puller.

7. Bde Maka Ska Legend has it that bebop baritone saxophonist Serge Chaloff hurled his horn into the lake after a fight with some fellow musicians following a gig in St. Paul. He died prematurely a few years later, in 1957.

8. 3600 Hennepin Ave. Among numerous politicians and businessmen at Lakewood Cemetery, two very different musicians found their final venue: Tiny Tim, who died suddenly during a performance at the Woman’s Club in Loring Park, and Soul Asylum cofounder and bassist Karl Mueller, who died of cancer in 2005.

9. 3400 Lyndale Ave. S. Former home to Benedict Music. Here the late luthier Roger Benedict made some of the most beautiful guitars produced in Minnesota for the likes of Jackson Browne and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

10. 320 W. Lake St. Per local lowlife laureate Craig Finn, the Yukon Club was the 3.2 beer–slinging joint where you’d find “all the little fillies . . . gunning for the gold rush.” It’s gone, but this was the sort of place that gave a name to Boston-based alt-country group Lake Street Dive.

11. 2933–35 Nicollet Ave. Westside rock ’n’ roll pioneer Augie Garcia kicked off a residency here at a new club called the Loon, which opened in 1961. The Loon and its successor, Mr. Lucky’s, became top teen attractions in the area for the next few years, hosting everyone from Jerry Lee Lewis and Wanda Jackson to local talent like the Castaways and the Trashmen.

12. 2541 Nicollet Ave. Kay Bank Studios recorded such garage classics as the Castaways’ “Liar, Liar” and the Trashmen’s “Surfin’ Bird” in the 1960s. In the early 1980s, the building held pioneering record label Twin/Tone Records.

13. 2539 Nicollet Ave. Hüsker Dü moved into the offices next door to Twin/Tone (now Pancho Villa), where Bob Mould carried out the unglamorous but essential tasks of booking tours and balancing the books.

14. 2121 Lyndale Ave. S. Early ’90s-era rehearsal space and offices for Crackpot Records. Dave Biljan’s label released records by alt-country supergroup Golden Smog, the Gear Daddies, and many others.

15. 1925 Colfax Ave. S. Home to Lori Barbero during the Babes in Toyland years, Big Trouble House was the crash pad of choice for touring musicians, including Nirvana in 1989 when they played the Uptown Bar, a stumbling distance away.

16. Address unknown (a few blocks from the Big Trouble House) Not far from the grungier Big Trouble House lay the Beaver Lodge, where Babes in Toyland’s Michele Leon lived up in the turret, Hüsker Dü’s Grant Hart lived in the basement, and an assortment of traveling musicians and pet cats lived in between.

17. 2012 Aldrich Ave. S. There’s a mural of the Purple One not far from here, looking appropriately oracular. More mundanely and prefame, this was Prince’s first apartment in Minneapolis in the late 1970s. He’d walk over to BBQ mainstay Rudolph’s to cash checks and hang out.