Required Fall Activities

Fearing Minnesotans may be starting to take our brilliant fall fare for granted, Governor Tim Walz created a new government office, the Minnesota Department of Seasonal Appreciation, to mandate residents do these eight fall activities. Take careful note—violators will be punished to the fullest extent of the seasonal law.

Hate-Like Pumpkin Spice Things, Specifically Lattes

Citizens must purchase a pumpkin spice latte for themselves and/or their dependents. To ensure PSL consumption, Minnesotans must give a self-satisfied “Aaaaah” after every sip while giving a self-aware eye roll.

Ride upon Hay

Hayrides, as defined by the DNR, are slow, slightly uncomfortable cart rides that feature hay.

Watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on a VHS Recorded from TV in 1984

Charles Schulz’s masterpiece is required viewing for all residents. To ensure your viewing takes place, mail-in quizzes will be sent to every home.

Take Pickup Football Too Seriously

A “friendly” game of touch football at a nearby park should be enjoyed by all. By statute, a player should casually state their intention to “just have fun” before getting way too into it and storming off yelling, “The only reason Andy intercepted that was that Mitch totally pantsed me when I was running a slant over the middle. I quit!”

Prominently Display a Child’s Hand-Turkey Drawing

Ideal placement includes on the fridge, on the fireplace mantle, or taped to your shirt. Any deviation from this protocol will not be tolerated.

Peep Leaves

From mid-September through mid-November, the entire social fabric of Minnesota society depends upon residents’ ability to converse about the changing hues of foliage.

Only Wear Wool Accessories

Synthetic fibers or wool blends will not be tolerated. Officers will perform surprise inspections to ensure all hats, mittens, scarves, socks, and cardigans are 100 percent pure, unadulterated wool.

Come to Grips with the Fleeting Nature of Life

Minnesota residents must gaze forlornly out windows at bare trees and decaying foliage while contemplating their brief time in this mortal coil. Authorities suggest doing so while holding a cup of tea, thinking “Alas, what am I doing with my one precious life?”