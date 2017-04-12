Remembering Prince, One Year Later

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Prince star at First Ave

This April, the Twin Cities is celebrating Prince's life as we approach the one-year anniversary of his death. Here are some of the local events dedicated to the legacy of the Purple One.

Paisley Park, April 20 - 23

Panel discussions, live music, tours of Paisley Park, and insider accounts from those who knew Prince best are all included in this four-day event. Tickets get you access to 5 hours of programming each day, including concerts and guided tours. Tickets $549 - $999, 7801 Audubon Rd, Chanhassen, officialpaisleypark.com

First Ave., April 22 - 23

The Current and First Ave. are banding together for a weekend honoring Prince. Friday kicks off with a 24-hour all-Prince playlist on the Current and a late-night dance party at First Ave. Saturday night, fans can listen to the top 89 Prince songs on the Current (as voted on by listeners) and then head down to the Memorial Street Party at First Ave on 7th St. in downtown Minneapolis. Sunday wraps up with an all-ages celebration with a kids dance party dubbed I Would Dance 4 U. Tickets $0 - $10, 701 N 1st Ave, Mpls., first-avenue.com

Minnesota History Center, April 18 - 23

Prince's iconic purple suit from Purple Rain will be on display at the Minnesota History Center, in addition to new items, like handwritten lyrics from the unreleased song 'I Hope We Work it Out." The display is free to view. 345 W Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, minnesotahistorycenter.org

Dakota Jazz Club, April 20

Prince attended his last live show when he went to see vocalist Lizz Wright at the Dakota on April 18, 2016. The artist is returning to headline the Dakota in honor of the Purple One—playing original songs alongside covers of Prince, Bob Dylan, and Joni Mitchell songs. Tickets $50 - $60, 1010 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., dakotacooks.com

Peyton Russell's Casket Arts Studio, April 21

See the artwork that was originally displayed in the VIP area at Glam Slam in the 90s, all chosen by Prince, and created by local artist Peyton Russell. This will be a ticketed viewing, with Peyton presenting the art and telling stories about his time working with Prince and at Paisley Park. See our interview with Peyton about painting Prince's First Ave. star gold. Tickets $19.99, 681 17th Ave. NE., casketarts.com

Metropolitan Ballroom, April 22

Prince's friends and family are throwing an all-night dance party, with special guests like Andre Cymone, Jellybean Johnson, Apollonia Kotero, and Jill Jones, following Celebration 2017 at Paisley Park. Tickets $43 - $125, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, universe.com