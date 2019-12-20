Reindeer Cam Is Online

× Expand Courtesy of the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

In case you need it, here goes: The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has turned its Reindeer Cam back online for the holiday season, featuring Mabel, Junebug, Abigail, and Forest.

“People really have an affinity for reindeer this time of year, and Reindeer Cam is a great opportunity to show the world that there are so many reasons to be fascinated by their behavior and adaptations. They’re more than just Santa’s helpers,” said director of the zoo Michelle Furrer in a press release. “They’re amazing animals, and judging by the amount of emails and phone calls we receive from all over the world asking about the return of reindeer cam, we know they are very popular”.

Doesn't that creature look majestic? Count down to the holidays while watching the reindeer eat, play with each other, and greet their neighbors (the zoo notes that arctic fox are known to pop into the reindeer habitat on occasion.

The reindeer (also known as caribou) habitat includes a Christmas-themed barn complete with an advent calendar and a map that follows Santa’s delivery route on Christmas Eve. Consider the Reindeer Cam over the stale the yule log to add cheerful and cute ambiance to your holiday gathering.

Tune in to watch those antlers. Even better: Since the zoo is open every day of the year, you can go visit the reindeer in person any time over the holidays.