Reflect Inside the Solar Egg

Solar Egg at the American Swedish Institute

The climate-focused artist duo Mats Bigert and Lars Bergström tell me there’s a saying in Sweden that’s loosely translated to knocking an egg, or coming up with a new idea. That was the embryo of a thought that inspired their latest interactive sculpture, the Solar Egg, a 16-foot tall golden egg that doubles as a functional sauna.

The installation is currently on display in the outdoor courtyard at the American Swedish Institute through April 28th, marking its premiere in the U.S. When I found out that the institute is partnering with 612 Sauna Society to actually invite people inside for 30-minute sessions, I was immediately hooked.

Perhaps eggs contain the answer to the meaning of life, that surrounds their simple shape with an air of mystery. When we question the beginning of life–the chicken or the egg–we go to the egg for answers. We all start out as eggs in the womb. Lady Gaga once claimed she spent three days in an egg before emerging to perform at the Grammys, a vessel of transformation that I figure the Solar Egg will bring me as close as I can to replicating. And the world is currently on the edge of its seat as it waits for the most-liked photo on Instagram–an egg–to ‘hatch.’ If you think about it, we spend our entire lives orbiting in an elliptical egg-shaped path, moving eternally around the sun, doomed in history to repeat the same mistakes and learn the same lessons year after year.

“We need to get together to find new ways of attacking the problem of climate change," Bigert says. "Specifically when it comes to climate change, we have to tackle it in so many ways from the macro to micro causes."

Lars Bergström and Mats Bigert Lars Bergström and Mats Bigert, inside the egg.

Bigert and Bergström have been collaborating on interactive projects for decades, and this isn’t their first crack at making an egg sculpture. In the 90s, they made a series of four, interconnected egg-shaped climate chambers, each one simulating a controlled weather phenomenon. The duo also once built a therapy taxi, transforming a minivan that also has mirrored surfaces that reflect its surroundings. Driven by a psychoanalyst, participants would sit on a red divan and then get an impromptu therapy session as they talk about their problems.

The Solar Egg was born at the intersection of the ideas behind these previous installations. The artists wanted to create a space where people can exchange knowledge and find resolution through conversation, meeting on the same level, sans clothing (though swimsuits are required at ASI, FYI) and smartphones. They initially wanted to put microphones inside the egg to record people’s conversations, but that ultimately fell through. They’ve also considered having somebody sit in the sauna to lead discussions about controversial issues, like climate change.

“It’s a social sculpture that brings people together,” Bergström says. “The discussion inside the egg is like a small seed that can grow and change things, minds, ideas.” An incubator of knowledge, if you will.

The Solar Egg is made up of 69 fragmented gold panels, that reflect the surroundings of the egg and metaphorically represent the divided world we live in. Pine wood surrounds the interior of the egg, that gives off an invigorating scent once the heart-shaped iron stove of coals that sits in the middle gets fired up. If you like it hot, the sauna can reach temperatures between 167-185 degrees.

“It's hot, you have to be in bathing suits, which I think makes the discussion that much easier,” Bergström says. "You relax more, everybody's more equal, and that's a good starting point for talking about important topics."

The sculpture was commissioned by the housing developer Riksbyggen to symbolize new beginnings in the northern Swedish mining town of Kiruna, that's slowly sinking into the iron mines beneath it. The largest iron deposit in Europe, the mine has driven the area’s economy for over 100 years, but will now cause the town to collapse entirely by the end of the century. In the course of the next 20 years, Kiruna will be relocated two miles to the east of where it currently sits.

After the press tour, I got a chance to incubate inside the egg myself. Reader, if you’re looking for a fun date night or a place to unwind, look no further. Take in the art at the institute, grab a drink and a bite afterward at FIKA, and sweat your problems away with a 30-minute sauna session to cap off the night (I had not realized how dry and congested this defeating winter has made me until I was able to actually inhale a deep breath inside). One tip: Sit on the upper bench to feel the full warmth of the heat, as the sauna’s egg shape lends itself to steam collecting toward the top as it rises. If the buzz around the egg is any indication, there’s definitely a market demand for irregularly shaped saunas in the Twin Cities. According to the enthusiasts I shared mine with, 612 Sauna Society and the Hewing’s rooftop offer the best saunas in town. The Minnesota climate is certainly suited for it.