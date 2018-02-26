Red Carpet Ready: St. Jude’s Golden Globes Gala

It was an evening of glamour, glitz, and giving at The Depot in Minneapolis for the annual Red Carpet for Hope gala supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The evening began with a red carpet reception followed by a live telecast of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, a live auction, a gourmet dinner, and a program featuring inspiring stories of local St. Jude patients and their families. The event raised $330,000 for them. Guests posed in front of the step and repeat, channeling the Hollywood glow. So we thought it just may be an opportunity to pop the question: “If you were trapped on an elevator with any celebrity, who would it be and what would you ask them?”
Photographs by Bryan Blumenschein
Event founder and co-chair Berit Kyllo Francis (second from left) surrounded by her St. Jude Soul Sisters: Christine O’Brien, Judi Imel, and Melinda Ruppert
Emily Beltt (left), senior specialist for Target.
“I would ask Adele if we could sing ‘Hello’ together.” —Sue Beltt (right), Fame Marketing
Michael Radke and Sydney Radke, who works for event sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka
“Marilyn Monroe—I would ask her for her beauty secrets.” —Stacy Siewert (right), The Bernard Group.
Carrie Larsen (left), local consultant.
“Tom Hanks—I would just commend him for continually rising above it all.” — Rena Sarigianopoulos (left), KARE 11 anchor.
“I would ask Paul McCartney what happened to all of his old instruments.” — Dave Ryan (middle), host of The Dave Ryan in the Morning Show on KDWB.
“George Clooney, why did you copy the names of my kids for your twins?” — Kara Strazzanti (left), travel industry.
Lorene Freehill (right), pediatrician at South Lake Pediatrics.
Michael Francis (event co-chair), with Laysha Ward (EVP for Target) and her husband Bill Kiffmeyer