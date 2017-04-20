A to Z Guide to Record Store Day 2017

× Expand Photo by Tom Smith Electric Fetus_Record Store Day 2017

The 10th annual international Record Store Day (RSD) has every Twin Cities record store boasting the immense amount of RSD exclusive releases and expanded stock. (Here’s the behemoth list that includes the oldies to your car ride serenades.) It’s not just about the records, though—it’s about the personality. Each record store is celebrating Record Store Day a little differently, so make sure to take in a few places on April 22.

Agharta Records has been having new arrivals come in all week on top of all of the Record Store Day exclusives. Think David Bowie's No Plan, White Reaper's The World's Best American Band, Angaleena Presley's Wrangled, and more. 2512 University Ave. W, St. Paul.

Barely Brothers Records is doing Record Store Day, simple and sweet. There’s live music including The Suburbs, The 99ers, Miss Becky Kapell, and the Fat 6; 20 percent off used music; and the promise of exclusive RSD records. What more do you need? 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Dead Media is teaming up with Radio K to give a full day of bands and DJs. The store might shut down at 8 p.m., but the celebrating isn’t done yet with an after party band show at the House of Lard at 9 p.m. including some of the daytime headliners plus performers like The Stranger, IV, and DJ Dimesack (KCMO). 3300 E 25th St., Mpls.

Down In The Valley is 10 for 10 on Record Store Day celebrations. Make sure to stop at one of its three locations, all offering discounts (20 percent off all used media). Donuts, grab bags, and limited edition Down In The Valley screen print posters and T-shirts sweeten the deal even more. 8020 Olson Memorial Hwy, Mpls. (Golden Valley location); 5586 W Broadway Ave., Crystal; 13633 Grove Dr., Maple Grove.

Eclipse Records is opening its doors early at 10 a.m. with free beer vouchers and grab bags from Surly Brewing. Special limited edition screen print posters from Pseudo Manitou will be on display, and if it’s the one that Eclipse Records lists on its Facebook event, you won’t want to miss out grabbing it. Live music by Feven Gebrezgi and 10 percent off all local releases from 5:30-6:30 p.m. complete the day. 419 Wabasha St. N, St. Paul.

Electric Fetus has been a mainstay for anyone looking to celebrate Record Store Day. Live music, food, giveaways, DJs, and a kids’ craft room in the Red Bull Sound Select lounge are just a few things they bring back year after year. For early risers who get there before the shop opens, Peace Coffee and Heggies will cover your caffeine and breakfast pizza needs starting at 7 a.m., and Glam Doll will be inside at 9 a.m. If you want to sleep in, no worries; food trucks will start arriving at 10 a.m. 2000 4th Ave. S, Mpls.

Extreme Noise Records is pairing two..umm...atypical things: veggie dogs and vinyls. Yep, that's right. Starting at noon, the shop will be giving free veggie dogs and soda while you shop. Come earlier for pastries and coffee, beginning at 8 a.m. Deals include markdowns on records and a raffle that includes coupons, apparel, and a Replacements box set. Geiger Counter and Citric Dummies perform at 1 p.m. 407 W Lake St., Mpls.

Fifth Element has live music by performers such as Nazeem & Spencer Joles and DJ Just Nine filling up the afternoon, and they’ve filled their store with tons of new used vinyl not available on their site. For those who can’t make it to Fifth Element, their 50 percent discount on Rhymesayers CDs and 20 percent off Rhymesayers Vinyl goes for online and in store purchases. 2411 Hennepin Ave, Mpls.

Flashlight Vinyl is holding another vinyl marathon, staying open from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 8 p.m. on Sunday. From 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, DJs will be spinning tunes for the whole 12 hours, but for the night owls, the 20 percent discount off of used records starts at 10 p.m. that day. 1519 Central Ave. NE, Mpls.

GoJohnnyGo is making some synergy with HiFi by sharing the music lineup and livening up the eastern suburbs. Make sure to check out their stacks of dollar-a-piece scratchy soul, R&B, funk, disco, and early rock and roll for some killer dance parties. 4775 Banning Ave., White Bear Lake

HiFi Hair and Records is bringing in performers Flipp, Paul Metsa, and The Suburbs, plus a talk and book signing with New Barbarians author Rob Chapman and The Current's Mary Lucia. Schedule now and you might just be able to sit down in the barber's chair at the hair styling half of their business and get a head-banging new do to rock out with. 1637 Hennepin Ave. S, Mpls.

Hymie’s Vintage Records will have two stages giving you live music from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. featuring artists such as Farewell Milwaukee, Charlie Parr, and Black Market Brass. 820 E Lake St., Mpls.

Know Name Records is feeling generous for Record Store Day, but then again, it’s also the store’s 40th anniversary. One of their drawings include a box set of all 14 original Pink Floyd studio albums, remastered, and with new booklets and artwork including a 60-page booklet by Storm Thorgerson, the band’s long-time art director. Flipp, Mark Stone and Todd Jameson, and Chelsea and Jenna from the Von Tramps will be swinging by the store on Saturday for live performances as well. 6009 Portland Ave. S, Mpls.

Mill City Sound is opening the lower level of the store for the first time ever, where you'll be able to peruse never-been-picked-through record gems. The store opens at 9 a.m., with cupcakes and coffee from Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe beginning at 8 a.m. Rumor has it that Brian Oake and Jill Riley of The Current will make an appearance. The day includes a rotating lineup of DJs and prize giveaways. 812 Mainstreet, Hopkins

Roadrunner Records has a $2 bargain section AND buckets of coupons good through June 30 for all of your future record needs. Besides the newly designed 2017 Roadrunner RSD T-shirt (free for purchase $75+), the catch of the day is their new stockpile of rare collections. The junkyard picnic stage features John Magnuson & Mike Crabtree, Ye Ye Pow, Whale in the Thames, and more, plus a grill out with some adult soda pop. 4303 Nicollet Ave. S, Mpls.

Solid State Records is only four months old, but its ready to take on its first Record Store Day. Doors open at 7 a.m. with donuts from Rebel Donut Bar. Live music starts at 7 p.m. Get your free ticket to Falcon Arrow and The Drug Budget beforehand; space is limited. 4022 E 46th St, Mpls.

Treehouse Records is not bringing in any live music because they’re loading up on the wide range of records. Check out their Instagram @treehousempls for some of the goodies available. Pay special attention to the reissue of the Cows’ first LP, “Tain Pluribus, Taint Unum,” recorded with Treehouse Records when it was still operating as a label. It’s the first time in 30 years the LP is available to buy in either the original form or the special artist edition, and there’s only 30 total. 2557 Lyndale Ave. S, Mpls.