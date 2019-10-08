Twins Lose Playoffs Against Yankees

Well, they had a run. The Minnesota Twins lost their chance at the World Series last night. From Target Field, the Twins lost their third game in a row at the hands of the Yankees, officially putting an end to #BombaSzn. The final score was 5-1.

× Not the ending we hoped for.



But this #BombaSquad is special. See you in 2020. pic.twitter.com/zIroy0rpoD — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 8, 2019

The 2019 season has already been a record-breaker for the Twins. This year, the team will go down in history for scoring 307 home runs this season, more than any other team in the league. The Twins are also the first team since 1980 to have gotten 100 wins but were still swept out in the first round of the postseason games. The last time was when the Yankees were swept out of all three games by the Kansas City Royals after 103 wins.

This is the sixteenth consecutive playoffs loss for the Twins, extending their record in the league. Depending on who wins the next American League game, the Yankees will play against the Rays or the Astros in the next round.

Keep that Homer Hanky flying in the air for better luck next year.