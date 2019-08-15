If an Eagle Is Injured, Where Does It Go?

× Expand Courtesy of the Raptor Center The Raptor Center Dr. Michelle Willette examining the wing of a new great horned owl patient.

Picture this: you’re cruising down the highway on the way back from a weekend at the cabin. Your drive is slowed by a commotion a few yards ahead, just off the side of the main road.

First thoughts probably go to a car accident. Or maybe something unfortunate involving a deer. As you get closer, you realize it’s neither. Instead, you spot a mass of brown and white feathers muddled in with the pavement and greenery, recognizing it to be a bald eagle. It’s clearly in distress.

So, what is it exactly that you’re supposed to do when you encounter an eagle or raptor that is in need of medical attention? If you dial 911, where do they direct you? Why, the Raptor Center of course.

The Raptor Center has been around since 1974. A part of the University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine, the center was founded by Dr. Pat Redig and Dr. Gary Duke. At the time, Duke was a physiology professor at the veterinary college while Redig was a student. Their common passion for raptors is what brought them together, ultimately leading to the opening of the center to help rescue and rehabilitate many of these endangered animals.

For one juvenile raptor last week, after being taken to Wildwoods, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Duluth, it was transferred to the Raptor Center. Unfortunately, because of the injuries sustained, a fracture to the right wing and lower leg, this particular guy had to be put down.

“The purpose of raptor rehabilitation is to 'rehabilitate' raptors in order to return them to the wild. Unfortunately for this bird, the wing fracture involved the shoulder joint and this bird would never have been able to fly normally and would not have been releasable,” says Michelle Willette, the director of veterinary medicine at the Raptor Center.

The center often has to make tough decisions regarding the bird's quality of life in certain cases. Despite this, they do get their fair share that are successful for rehabilitation and release. The Raptor Center sees around 1,000 patients per year, and this year, they’ve currently treated about 469 patients.

So, what exactly happens when you call the Raptor Center?

“When someone calls us, we walk them through [what to do],” says Lori Arent, the assistant director of the Raptor Center. People will often call, telling the staff that they see a bird on the ground. Arent cautions people before approaching the bird, because injured raptors can still be dangerous.

“The weapons that raptor use are their beaks or [talons]. So, we suggest that they throw a blanket or towel, depending on the size of the animal, over it to reduce visual stimulation,” Arent says. “It calms the bird down and it makes it easier and safer for a person to actually grab the bird.”

If you’ve got a pet, one of their carriers (or a sufficiently large box with some breathing holes) will come in handy to keep the bird in until the Raptor volunteer team and rescue transport crew arrive. Both teams are trained in separate skills, but have to work together to ensure the bird’s safety and well-being.

If you’re not comfortable going near the animal, it’s not a problem. The Raptor Center just hopes you can stick around to let them know the location of the bird, especially if it tries to travel while injured. The volunteers and rescue crew will handle the rest.

When a raptor is brought to the center, a series of evaluations need to be done in order to decide when and if the bird can be released back into the wild. They start with taking vitals, weight and checking overall for any injury. Next come the diagnostics, which include x-rays, blood samples and cultures on any open wounds. If injuries need to be addressed, the raptors are patched up and sent a “patient cage” where they can start their road to recovery.

While they're healing, the mental and behavioral status of the raptor has to be evaluated. There are instances where raptors have a mental disability and are unable to survive in the wild, leaving them in the care of the clinic.

The clinic does its best to evaluate each bird to make sure they are engaged in the learning process. So, what happens when the physical evaluation goes well but the behavioral one, not so much?

Take Pi, a bald eagle born in 2009, and a permanent resident at the Raptor Center. Found in Wabasha, WI, he was small in size and dehydrated. The center took him under its wing to nurse him back to health. His vitality was restored and he was acting normal with the other raptors, but oddly, showed no fear of humans.

“He definitely seemed to not have a fear of people. When we put him into an enclosure that had six other eagles, he acted totally appropriate with them,” says Arent.

His expected behavior included food-begging from the adult birds, socializing, and just generally being close to the other eagles. They made sure to limit human interaction when possible, to make sure his return to the wild would be seamless.

But, when given the green light to return to the outdoors, Pi didn’t exactly reacclimate in the way the team had hoped. The Raptor Center released Pi at Moose Lake to be fostered into a family of eagles. He mingled with his new family, but also couldn’t resist interacting with humans.

“We heard it went really well. He was with the adults, they were bringing him food. So, we thought, ‘great’,” Arent says. “ However, we also found that he started visiting people on the local golf course.”

After a couple of visits to humans on the course and at barbecues, the Raptor Center team decided that Pi’s propensity to be near people probably made him a better fit as a permanent resident. Sometimes the stay is so good, the birds don't want to leave.

The Raptor Center is open 365 days of the year with varying hours depending on the season. If you ever see a raptor in need, you know who to call.