Randy Moss Gets Inducted Into the Hall of Fame, and We’re so Here for Him

× Expand Randy Moss at NFL Hall of Fame induction

My brother drove me through that snowstorm yesterday to pick up my Super Bowl credential at Mall of America. Took us about 45 minutes to get there from Nordeast and when we did, it was apparent where everybody who thought Super Bowl Live would be too much of a hassle showed up on Saturday. The Mall hasn’t been that crazy in years. Parking was insane.

Finally found a spot on the “Alaska” level of the West ramp. The Alaska level felt appropriate; desolate and snow covered, it looked like the scene in Fargo where Jerry Lundegaard attacks his windshield at the airport parking lot. When we actually made it inside, there were Eagles jerseys, Patriots jerseys, and more Adam Thielen jerseys than I’ve ever seen before, all doing the lazy mall stroll. Nobody was throwing full beers or swearing at each other. Just a day at the fair. There was a huge line downstairs to get a picture with Everson Griffen. The line at Shake Shack was too crazy to even contemplate an attempt.

After picking up my credential (sorry to be so nonchalant about it—it is a very big deal to me, but I want to save that for my game report, early Monday morning), I stopped at Kiehl’s to load up on moisturizers—I want to glow so bright tomorrow that people wonder if I’m pregnant—and then I thought, what am I gonna wear? I stopped into Lidz to see if they had any Randy Moss jerseys. (Purple is a neutral color on Super Bowl Sunday.)

It was a big day for my favorite athlete of all time. By 4 p.m., he would find out whether he would be elected to the Hall of Fame. If he made it, he would be the first “first ballot” wide receiver to be enshrined since Jerry Rice in 2010. The Hall—whose voters seem to be mostly older, white newspaper writers—seem to go especially hard on cocky, big game wide receivers. Recently the great (and very, very cocky) Terrell Owens has had a terrible time getting in—the committee has made him wait for three years now, so Randy Moss’ first ballot status hardly seemed assured. When the Lidz guy came out with the big hook to pull Moss jerseys down from the top row for me, I asked him, “So, do you think #84 gets in today?”

“Oh, man, he should!”

“Yeah, but T.O. should be in, too. He ripped up the Patriots D at the Super Bowl with a broken leg.”

“You know it, Nine catches for 122 yards! You’re a real football fan, I see.”

They had a Mitchell & Ness 1998 Moss jersey for $150. Goddammit, I had to do it. In the press box tomorrow, purple is a neutral color, and it might be the last time that’s ever the case.

At the register, another Lidz employee sounded his dissent. “I think they make Randy wait,” he says. “For running over that cop.”

“Aw, man,” I said. “But if Randy isn’t a first ballot Hall of Famer, who is?”

“Larry Fitzgerald,” he answered. “That guy is a great player, and he never took a play off.”

It was proving to be hard to argue with this Lidz detractor. But still, “I don’t know, man, I don’t think he ran over that cop—he barely bumped into her.”

On the way back downtown, it was still snowing, and now I was going to miss the NFL Honors red carpet. By the time I got down to Northrup it was 5:15 and the show had started. The security guards made me wait outside for my credential for another 15 minutes before escorting me through the line. The media wasn’t allowed into the black tie Oscars-esque gala, but we were all ghettoized in a media workroom on the fourth level.

Watching Alvin Kamara accept the award for offensive rookie of the year, I marveled at how pervasive the standard awards show speech has become. He thanked his teammates and his trainers and his coaches and his agents. This seemed to be the least political of all the awards shows I’ve watched this year.

Then Kamara came to the podium room and took questions from the assembled media. Somebody asked him if he was over the playoff loss to the Vikings yet. “Oh yeah,” he said. “That was football. And with football you have to play to the double zeroes. I mean, I was guilty of it, I thought we were going to win. I was taking my gloves off, getting ready to check the weather in Philadelphia. But that’s football, man, it’s what makes our game interesting.”

I checked my phone, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Randy Moss had already made it into the Hall like an hour ago. Spoiler alert, man! This NFL Honors show wasn’t even being broadcast live. Imagine if Schefter were able to spoil the Oscars an hour before they were announced. A disembodied voice informed the media they were going to announce the winners on stage when they came back from break. “All Hall of Famers in the audience,” the disembodied voice continued, “Please be ready to come to the stage as soon as the new members are announced.”

And it turned out I was in the wrong room. Evidently the Hall of Fame podium was in the Founders Room, which was located two floors down. When I got there, David Baker, the Hall of Fame president, a huge man, 6’9’’, probably 400 pounds, with big bushy eyebrows, was sitting at the head of a row of six empty chairs. There was a monitor tuned to the live broadcast, and the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen was flanked by Cris Carter and Brett Favre. For the second or third introduction, CC goes, “This talented wide receiver owned the end zone, hauling in the second most receiving touchdowns of all time, and the most in a single season, going by the singular name of MOSS!” The rest of his class followed, and it’s an amazing Hall of Fame class: Ray Lewis (another guy whose personal life almost queased his first ballot chances) and Brian Urlacher, and the great Eagles safety Brian Dawkins.

Now, the six Hall of Famers were led into the podium room. David Baker said Terrell Owens was also elected, and he was in Minneapolis earlier waiting to hear, but evidently he got so nervous about his fate that he checked out of his hotel and flew away. And now, Baker said, T.O. was flying back, but he was in transit, so the media wouldn’t be able to ask him questions. Now, Baker walked us through the process: 47 “elite selectors” were in town to make the final decision today, finishing a process that started a year ago, and they went through three rounds of voting before making their final decision. “And I can also tell you before I introduce them, when we knocked on the door, they all cried, every one of ‘em. So don’t let them tell you any different.”

× Expand 2018 Hall of Fame inductees

When Randy was introduced by Baker he looked fantastic striding across the stage. He was wearing a houndstooth check blazer, with bright royal blue slacks paired with a royal blue tie. And a Gucci scarf. He was wearing a beautifully trimmed beard and he had big diamond studs in each ear. He took a question about Dennis Green and said that if Denny hadn’t drafted him at 21st overall, and put him in his offense, he might not have been able to showcase his talents in the right way. He said it felt weird that the sheriff wasn’t here.

Remember the end of Goodfellas? When DeNiro and Ray Liotta are in the parking lot waiting to hear that Tommy, Joe Pesci’s character, becomes a made man? And when Tommy doesn’t make it, and the mob kills him, DeNiro’s character freaks out because Tommy making it would mean that he kind of made it, that their whole crew would’ve been accepted. I know it’s silly, but I kind of felt the same way about Randy Moss. I was afraid that cop was going to keep all of us out of the Hall. When he was drafted I was a senior in college, and I remember my college roommates celebrated with a champagne toast. The Sheriff ignored all the bullshit and drafted the best player in the draft. Randy was passed over by everyone and he took note, telling a reporter early on that he was going to “tear up the NFL.” I was probably angrier than I had a right to be myself back then, feeling very Minnesota about everything, feeling like we were in a flyover state, that could never win a Super Bowl, and now we had a guy who would change everything.

And then Randy Moss did change everything. He put Minnesota on the map, first in amazing ways, becoming rookie of the year and leading us to a 15-1 season and a NFC Championship game. (We don’t have to get into what happened.) But 1998 was just the beginning of the Moss saga. There were amazing highs and frustrating lows. Sid got him to tell the world, “I play when I wanna play,” and that didn’t go over. The team fired his coach and replaced him with Mike Tice, who’s promises of “The Randy Ratio,” never paid off. But Moss still won Tice a playoff game when he finished off the Packers with a TD catch and then trolled Packers fans and Joe Buck with his “disgraceful act,” of a Lambeau fake moon. Then he was run out of town and traded in a tragic deal to the Raiders, and ended up having a second act with the Patriots (and he was robbed of a second ring with an insane helmet catch). But all along the way, I’ve seen a part of myself in Randy Moss. His aggression and supreme self-belief as a young man, and now his pride in becoming a Hall of Famer from his tiny unincorporated hometown of Rand, West Virginia (check out his brilliant 30 for 30: Rand University) and his fierce intelligence regarding the game he loves. The way he cried when the Hall finally made him a member of such an exclusive group was moving to me. It’s weird that somebody so great still needs somebody to tell him that he’s special, but obviously he did.

For a minute, it didn’t seem like Randy was going to talk to Minnesota media. But Ben Goessling from the Star Tribune reassured me, “Nah, he will. He was really nice to us at the Vikings Ring of Honor induction earlier in the season.” The Minnesota guys took a minute to remember who actually got the original “Straight cash, homie,” quote in Winter Park parking lot. Everybody seemed to remember it being the Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda who asked the question that prompted the famous answer. (It was actually KARE’s field producer Dana Thiede, according to KARE exec Lonnie Hartley.) We all watched Moss make his way around the room, talking to the NFL Network about how important being the first Hall of Famer from West Virginia is to him (“My town isn’t even incorporated yet.”) and how important his mom is to him (“She worked at a nursing home, and a nursing home isn’t about poking people with needles, it’s about changing diapers, you feel me?”). When Moss was finished with veteran reporter Ed Werder, I got a chance to ask my hero (a guy that I’m actually a year older than), a few questions about his zen and about developing patience over the years.