A Quick Q&A With 10,000 Laughs Festival Headliner Beth Stelling

× Expand Photograph by Kim Newmoney Beth Stelling

Now in its sixth year, the artist-run 10,000 Laughs Festival showcases the Twin Cities comedy scene that exists beyond our two national headliner clubs. Sixty comics, locals, out-of-towners, some with big credits, some total unknowns, will be spread across 13 shows at six venues from October 19–21 (10000laughs.com). This year’s headliner is Midwesterner Beth Stelling, who’s having a mammoth year: She landed her own Netflix special, she opened for her mentor Sarah Silverman on a string of dates, and she’s writing for the HBO series Crashing, where she draws on her own early struggles to tell the story of a greenhorn comic in New York City (season two debuts in January). In addition to her headlining set at 10,000 Laughs, she’ll be bringing the cult variety show Entertaining Julia, that she hosts with Chicago’s Puterbaugh Sisters, to a Minneapolis stage for the first time.

You grew up in Ohio.

That’s right—Dayton, Ohio.

Ohio is still considered the Midwest, right?

Yeah, I think we’re actually the heart of it all—I hate to break it to you.

We’re actually trying to brand ourselves as “The North” now anyhow.

It is weird because you guys are really more Midwest, but we claim it so hard. But we’re actually East. Sorry, I got sidetracked here looking at the map. I’m not kidding. I literally drew up a map. My sister still lives in Dayton. My whole family does. And they always get me Midwestern, what would you call it . . . gear. I get T-shirts and sweatshirts and all that that say “Midwest.”

So you’re cool with us being “The North”?

Yeah, I support you. You have my blessing. I have “Midwest” on all my clothing. I think you’re also a little embarrassed for me. “Look at a map, Beth. It’s not the Midwest. You can have it if you want it.”

After some college open mics in Dayton, you started really doing standup in Chicago, basing your act on stories about growing up.

Even the pure “only jokes all night” comics have taken a turn and let storytelling into their hearts. Because people still have this craving for authenticity. It’s like, “OK, are you gonna get up there and be real, or are you going to get up there and are you going to tell a bunch of observational jokes?” [Imitation of peanut gallery voice]: “We don’t care about you! You’re not being authentic and real! Anybody could tell us about cell phones. Tell us about your mom’s cell phone.”

One of my favorite jokes is where you talk about feeding your inner single dad.

Hahaha. Yeah.

Where does this inner single dad come from?

My parents divorced when I was 3. So then I didn’t see [my dad] for a little while. And he popped up in Orlando and won some custody battle over my mom. He would stick us in air conditioning and say, “Eat whatever you want.” So the joke comes from coming back home [to Ohio] and being fat because my dad was like, “Do whatever you want, eat whatever you want. I’m just trying to get you to love me more and maybe stay, so you’ll want to stay here instead of going back to your mom.” He just always tried to make it a vacation.

But at some point in your career, you figured out you could throw entire ideas out there using only a phrase like “inner single dad.”

You’re exactly right. My earlier days in Chicago, oftentimes I would have to go out and do suburban shows­—not necessarily my crowd­—and I’d be opening for somebody who certainly wasn’t my style. And I would be having these old white suburb men come up to me after and literally say, “You need help. Get help.” ’Cause I was essentially going up there and saying all these really dark things with not enough jokes.

So a well-written joke comes from a process of arming yourself.

Yes, and I’m still learning that.

And now you’re writing for a show about a young comic finding his way. One of the things Crashing hints at is that comics can be tortured, and might even be working through mental health issues onstage. It got dark enough for you personally that you ended up writing an Instagram post about your rape and assault by a fellow comic.

I think we’ve all discovered the last couple of years, especially with more people being open and also more people being listened to, that comedy houses mentally ill people. Dangerous people. Because there’s no interview process, there’s no HR. And it’s just one person’s word against the other, and also one person’s power against whoever. And one of the reasons I didn’t date comics early on is because I watched so many people become “that guy’s girlfriend.” We want to date each other because it’s fun and we’re funny and we get it. And you know, “They’ll understand why I’m out late at night and why I gotta do this.” You know? And meanwhile you’re both probably not really having your shit together or, like you said, working things out onstage and discovering who you really are. It’s a place where there’s a lot of amazing, wonderful people, even if they are somewhat broken like we all are. But it’s also a place for fucked up people who still come to an open mic just to essentially use hate speech.

Before you posted that to Instagram did you try to talk about it in your act?

I remember doing a set at Largo where I talked about it. I mean, I don’t want to be like “it crushed!” but the material really did well, so I wrote jokes and I proved that, yeah, I could write jokes about it. I also developed this weird sort of physical stance where I tucked my right hand in my armpit. And Pete Holmes sort of called me out for it, “You’re protecting your heart.” And so I felt really vulnerable.

You’re sort of evolving this way to deal with your life through your art.

I think [the post] invited flak, but it’s not something I regret because it showed me how many people I have surrounding me that love me, and what the comedy community can do and be, which is loving and supportive, and they really rallied around me. So I don’t regret it because I also think it sort of helps some other communities out there, some other women in other smaller cities that are comics dealing with this shit. And you know, I’m human so I’m navigating all of that, and I went to trauma therapy after it because it was so fucked up.

Crashing plays with the TV trope of the chaste hero. As a Minnesotan, my favorite application was Beverly Hills 90210, where Brenda and Brandon Walsh are these transplanted Minnesota kids in Hollywood. Do you think of yourself as an innocent Midwestern girl in L.A.?

Hmm. You know, I don’t really. In Chicago my nickname was “Sweet Beth,” which is what I ended up calling my first album. And we all had friendships and loving relationships that weren’t based upon, “What can you get for me?” So thankfully I had that time to really know what it can be like. So I felt like I needed to prove myself when I got here in a professional way, but I was also welcomed to prove myself. I felt like I was out here to do this thing.