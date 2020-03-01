Queen of Clubs

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Dayna Frank Dayna Frank has expanded First Ave from a popular club into a local concert mini empire.

Dayna Frank is standing near the bank of the Mississippi on a cold early winter afternoon, one of those days where the high cirrus clouds appear chemically suspicious and the black water of the river looks like it could use some Rolaids. We’re at the Upper Harbor Terminal, an industrial wasteland on the west bank of the Mississippi, three and a half miles upriver from the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, to talk about how different this place will look a few years from now.

Frank is walking twice as fast as I am over the snowy terrain, but she’s easy to follow in her cherry-red Moncler puffer coat. And as we navigate around half-frozen puddles, she worries aloud over my lack of boots, even though she neglected to wear a winter hat herself. We make it to her preferred vantage point, a concrete pad of some kind, and stop.

She urges me to imagine our surroundings in the summer of 2023: The power-line towers will be gone, she says, as will the rusted-out barge loaders. She tells me to look toward the downtown skyline off in the distance. She gestures behind us: This is where the stage will be, she says, right up against an earthen berm covered in green grass. And in front of us will lie a 7,000–10,000-seat amphitheater that will host up to two dozen shows a season.

“Can you imagine coming down here,” she says, “on one of those summer days—like the first good day of summer? Sitting next to the river, hearing music, not hearing music, getting a local beer, some local food…” Her reverie is interrupted by a dump truck backing up, and she laughs. “I mean, without the trucks beeping!”

Frank, the 41-year-old CEO and owner of First Avenue, sees her vision clearly and she has her pitch down. “It’s crazy how disconnected North has been from the river,” she says about the neighborhood just over the Dowling Avenue Bridge. “There’s this really intimidating and unsafe freeway. These big buildings. It would be really easy to be on this site and not even realize that there’s, like, the fucking Mississippi here.”

This spring, her most crucial lobbying pitch yet will play out at the state legislature. The City of Minneapolis is seeking $20 million in state bonding money. First Ave and a consortium of partners will match that sum with $20 million of their own to make the Upper Harbor Terminal redevelopment a reality. She’s hopeful that the deal will go through this spring, around the same time First Ave celebrates its 50th anniversary.

But Frank seems to be running into some turbulence, too: The deal could be threatened by vocal opposition on the north side. Activists in north Minneapolis neighborhoods see the amphitheater project, which will also include housing and 20 acres of parkland, as a potential accelerator of gentrification. The skepticism of someone like Roxxanne O’Brien, an activist who knows Frank through the community development organization Juxtaposition Arts, demonstrates the challenge ahead.

“I value Dayna’s role and her input,” O’Brien says. “But why would we support something that will displace us?”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Marsh Dayna Frank at the Riverfront Frank, amid the ruins of the riverfront.

Frank has come to realize that up here, First Ave no longer conveys the aura of the friendly local rock club. “If anyone comes to Minneapolis and wants to do anything with music, we’re usually the people they call to give them authenticity,” she says. But this community seems to feel differently. “It was an eye-opening experience to acknowledge, Oh, I’m not a north sider.”

She says her father—the club’s longtime owner—grew up in the Jewish neighborhood on the north side. But that was a long time ago. And Frank spends every weekend in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles with her wife and two children before flying back to her house just outside downtown Minneapolis for the workweek.

“I’m white, and I’m from downtown, and I’m an outsider in this part of Minneapolis,” she says.

The other challenge Frank faces is the very opposite of neighborhood politics. This month, the concert venue and ticketing giant Live Nation will open The Fillmore, an 1,800-person-capacity venue in the North Loop, just blocks away from First Ave. The Fillmore will present the first direct competition in the market since AEG’s Mill City Nights closed in 2016.

The Fillmore holds some formidable advantages: It will join a national circuit with its own rock ’n’ roll brand name (Minneapolis’s Fillmore will be the ninth Fillmore in the country); it offers luxury seating; and it shares a corporate parent with Ticketmaster.

Yet these days, First Ave may have trouble playing the part of the underdog. This new outdoor project follows a period of accelerated local expansion. In the last seven years, First Avenue has acquired the Fine Line in downtown Minneapolis and the Turf Club and Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. It also became the operating partner for the capital city’s renovated Palace Theatre. The company now controls six venues with rooms ranging from the 250-head 7th Street Entry to the 2,500-head Palace. At this point, it’s been years since First Ave represented the perpetually-in-danger-of-closing little legendary rock club that could.

Each time First Ave buys another venue, local-music Twitter responds with terms like “monopoly” or “empire.” And I’ve had numerous off-the-record conversations with local artists—no musician in her right mind will go on the record about the biggest game in town—who worry about what would happen if they were eighty-sixed by the club or somehow fell out of favor. First Ave is no longer just one club with two stages.

Frank grants that it’s a little counterintuitive, but she wishes people maintained the perspective that in her industry, First Ave remains David with a slingshot. According to the trade publication Pollstar, First Ave Productions did great in 2019: It ranked as the 49th largest concert promoter in the country, selling over 435,000 tickets for a gross revenue of almost $11.3 million. But Goliath (that is, Live Nation), sitting at number one, sold more than 46 million tickets last year for a gross of $3.8 billion.

Live Nation has the ability to outbid First Ave for any live act in the country. It can route entire nationwide tours exclusively through its venues. Live Nation could engage in all kinds of anticompetitive practices if it wanted to—and evidently, it does. In December, Live Nation avoided a lawsuit by settling with the U.S. Justice Department, agreeing to reaffirm and expand the original antitrust agreement it signed when it merged with Ticketmaster in 2010. (Asked how the DOJ settlement might affect competitive practices in Minneapolis, Live Nation declined to comment.)

“We’re taking on Live Nation,” Frank says. “We’re one of the only independent promoters in the country that have had the nerve or the balls or the stupidity or whatever to say, You can take your corporate clubs and shove them up your ass.”

× Expand Courtesy of Dayna Frank Rendering of Upper Harbor Qmpitheater A rocking rendering of the Upper Harbor amphitheater

She looks out at the cold water and her truculence seems to drift away. “We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing,” she says.

On the drive back downtown, Frank explains that she hasn’t done a sit-down interview for a profile in six years. But with such a huge part of her business’s future riding on what happens at the capitol this spring, she’s trying to comport herself as more of a politician.

Nonetheless, the brash promoter keeps coming out to play. For instance, she knows that First Avenue is supposed to welcome anybody that listens to live music. But in October, when Donald Trump scheduled a rally at Target Center across the street, she huddled with her team and came up with a plan: inflate a giant Trump baby balloon on First Avenue’s roof and donate all profits from that night’s Oh Sees concert to Planned Parenthood North Central States.

“We did the Trump thing because it’s not the Republican/Democrat thing,” she says. “It’s this asshole who believes that some people don’t have the right to exist. We can’t abide by that.”

She understands taking this political position isn’t without business risk. “Now I have to go lobby Republicans and pro-life Democrats,” she says. “But there are very few times in life that you get a chance to actually show the world your values. And if you don’t take advantage of that, then who are you?”

Frank says she considers herself religious. She grew up at Temple Israel, in Uptown, and now attends a progressive congregation in Los Angeles. “My wife is very Jewish,” she says. “The temple we go to now is all about social justice and changing the world.”

Frank says her moral code accounts for the differences between how she runs her business and how companies like Live Nation run theirs. First Ave’s main responsibility, she says, is to its employees and the community; Live Nation is accountable to its investors. Frank says this is why she could lower the hourly threshold to provide health care for part-time employees, expanding coverage to 20-some of her 450 employees. (Only about 125 work full time.) “It’s a decision we could make based on the health and welfare of our employees and not based on maximizing shareholder value,” she says.

She seems offended by the very notion of getting muscled out of her own market—not that several companies haven’t tried.

“When I first met with Live Nation, they wanted to buy First Avenue and rename it The Fillmore,” she says. “And I just started, like, literally burst out laughing. ‘You’re gonna rename First Avenue The Fillmore?’” Her voice rises into all caps. “YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME.”

“The Fillmore was a specific place at a specific time in a specific city,” she says about the San Francisco venue that concert promoter Bill Graham made famous in the ’60s. “You can’t just extrapolate that and scale it. It’s corporate marketing at its worst.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dayna Frank Dayna Frank with Kids Dayna with her kids Rex and Ace.

So far, the local scene seems to have First Ave’s back. Late in the summer, when The Fillmore opened its doors to members of the media for a “hard-hat preview,” Ron Bension, the president of Live Nation’s clubs and theaters division, extolled the new space by saying, “It’s not just a black box with people in it.”

First Ave, of course, possesses the most famous black paint job in the city. Chris Riemenschneider, the music columnist at the Star Tribune and author of a 2017 history book, First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom, took umbrage on the club’s behalf. His headline: “Live Nation previews its Fillmore Minneapolis concert venue: ‘It’s not just a black box.’”

Social media seized on the quote and went into full backlash mode. Months later, The Fillmore people still seem to be stung by Riemenschneider’s headline and the brouhaha that followed.

“It was not a shot at First Ave,” a spokesperson says. “We have the utmost respect for First Avenue’s well-earned place in the Minneapolis music scene. What was meant by the comment is that The Fillmore, compared to some venues throughout the United States, has an elevated fan experience.”

I ask the spokesperson if The Fillmore sees an opportunity in this city, despite First Avenue’s rapid expansion. He answers, “Minneapolis–St. Paul is viewed as a robust music market with continued growth that we would love to be a part of.”

In early winter, I meet Frank for drinks at The Depot Tavern. This is the restaurant adjacent to the 7th Street Entry, which her father, Byron Frank, opened in 2010—one of the club’s first moves in updating its business plan. This was also shortly after Dayna Frank began to take over the family business.

Frank’s ascent hadn’t always been the plan. When her father suffered a stroke in 2009, “I think he probably asked my sister first,” she says. “She was top 10 in her class at Hopkins, she went to Harvard, she’s amazing,” Frank says. “I’m the kid who ran away when I was 15 and had blue hair.”

But when Frank’s older sister turned him down, “he was like, ‘Oh, maybe this little shit will take it.’ And I think to everyone’s surprise, I was like, ‘Sure!’”

Byron Frank recovered within a couple of weeks, but the brush with mortality was real. And, in truth, Frank wasn’t a wayward blue-haired teen anymore; she was an NYU graduate with a plum job overseeing new programming at VH1. But she found the corporate environment stifling.

“I was really influenced by Obama’s election, and the ‘Yes we can,’ and the thought that one person can change the world,” she says. She missed who she was back home. “First Ave was part of my identity,” she says.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dayna Frank Dayna Frank at the Turf Club Dayna at the Turf Club build-out.

As a preteen, Frank caught her first show at the club: the Pixies. “And I had both my first kisses at First Avenue,” she says. “My first with a boy was at Luscious Jackson, and my first with a girl was at L7.”

She felt a connection to the stars—although not necessarily the ones on stage. At her sister’s bat mitzvah, a young Frank confronted then co-owner Allan Fingerhut about his decision to paint over the exterior. “I remember going up to him and being like, ‘How can you not repaint the stars? The stars are for them. You have to repaint them.’”

By the time she took over, though, Frank wore her family authority more lightly. “I’ve never been a I’m going to walk into a room and take charge and fire somebody on the first day. I mean, I’m much more of a listener and collaborative person.”

It helped, in a way, that when she started, First Ave general manager Nate Kranz was new to his position, as well.

As Kranz recalls, “Byron was a CPA,” he says. “He really took the business from something that was run more like a hobby—with a great room, a great staff—and made it into a professional business.” Frank began to put her stamp on First Ave in 2013, with the takeover of the Turf Club. “I would say Dayna is more of a big-picture kind of a dreamer,” Kranz says. “Her priorities are a little different—what can we do in the community? Not to say that she doesn’t pay attention to the little things, but I would say she’s more aspirational.”

Frank credits her dad’s advice: If you want to survive in the concert promotion business, you have to expand. “We saw a trend within the industry and talked to our friends at independent venues across the country. And they said if we wanted to remain independent, we had to focus on growth.”

In a sense, this plan aligns the club’s success with that of its bands. Local and national acts can draw 250 at a First Ave venue and then upsize all the way to 2,500. In recent years, Frank has demonstrated that First Ave can accommodate arena-scale acts like Tame Impala, putting them in front of 5,000-plus people at Surly Brewing Festival Field.

Bookings like this follow the boom in the summer outdoor concert circuit, when bands can demand bigger paydays and guarantees. If the Upper Harbor amphitheater opens, crowds of 7,000 or more will be able to see a show on a First Ave stage.

A week later, I follow Queen D as she makes the rounds at her Castle Black. Not everyone may thrill to a zealous middle-aged crowd shouting along to Tom DeLonge (formerly of pop-punk heroes Blink-182) as he fronts his conspiracy rock trio, Angels & Airwaves. But it’s more bearable if you’re floating above their heads in First Ave’s vaunted owner’s box, which might be the city’s most exclusive spot to watch a show. It’s the only VIP area that’s not actually for sale to VIPs: You have to be accompanied by Frank, her dad, or a member of the club’s senior management.

But honestly, Frank seems more excited to catch the other act in the building tonight: Hard_R, the moniker for Jacob Crabtree, the rapping teenage son of Doomtree’s Stefon “P.O.S” Alexander.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dayna Frank Byron Frank with his grandchildren Longtime First Ave owner Byron Frank with his grandchildren, in front of the big black wall.

We cross over into an adorable scene at the Entry. Hard_R’s mom and various family and friends stand in the back, sipping drinks on a school night. It feels like a high school soccer match at 125 decibels—rap moms with their rap minivans parked out front. Doomtree’s Mike Mictlan stands onstage spitting bars, a gracious opener for his crewmate’s kid. And then Hard_R comes up, with little twists of braids poking out from under his blaze-orange beanie, fogging up his glasses. I steal a glance at Frank, wondering if she’s as stoked as I am, watching P.O.S’s son rapping on the same stage where his dad got his start.

I think about something Frank told me earlier, about how she grew up in this club, too. And how she’s raising her own children here. On rainy days, she says, she’ll tell them, “Hey, let’s go kick a ball in the Mainroom,” in the same way that you would suggest taking your kids to burn off some energy at Edinborough Park.

Her boys are still little, 5 and 7. But maybe someday, a couple of decades in the future, the young Franks will stand up here in the owner’s box, watching P.O.S Jr.—or P.O.S the Third!—rap on the main stage. When the family business is show business, you never know.