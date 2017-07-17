Q&A with Nationally Recognized Violinist, Gaelynn Lea

× Expand Photo by Shelly Swanger Violinist Gaelynn Lea

On July 30, Sociable Cider Werks will play host to a classically trained violinist and songwriter in the middle of her countrywide tour. She’s gained recognition from respected names in music like Dan Auerbach from The Black Keys and Bob Boilen from NPR. Her work has been described as “bewitching,” “haunting,” and “beautiful.” She even has a mini U.K. tour scheduled for August.

And she isn’t even playing her instrument correctly (or so she’s told).

Gaelynn Lea, Duluth native and winner of the NPR’s 2016 Tiny Desk Contest (hosted by Boilen) with her original song, “Someday We’ll Linger in the Sun,” is changing the idea of what it means to be a fiddle player. Not only has she used looping and different soundscapes to create a truly unique sound, but she also plays her violin like a cello.

Lea has a congenital disability called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or Brittle Bone Disease, which caused her, since she started playing in middle school, to think of this creative solution to playing the violin. Gaelynn has used her musical platform to be an advocate for people with disabilities, encouraging them to find joy, even pride, in their differences.

Since winning the Tiny Desk Contest in 2016, Lea has left her office—where she taught fiddle overlooking Lake Superior in Canal Park—and has begun touring around the world. Along with performing her music, Gaelynn has also spoken in many locations across the country about disability, equality, and the power of music amid both of those things. She even gave a TED Talk at Yale entitled, “Forging Identity in a World that Leaves You Out.”

We caught up with Gaelynn this past week to talk about her music, her advocacy, and her hometown:

When did you discover your musical talent? Did it catch right away?

My family’s pretty musical, so we were around music a lot. In fourth grade, the orchestra came to my school trying to recruit people for middle school orchestra. They played for us, and I remember loving it, loving the sound, and just knowing that that’s what I wanted to do the next year. I wanted to play cello, but it was too big because I’m smaller. But luckily I had a cool teacher who was really open-minded, and she helped me adapt the way I play.

So what was that like, learning how to play the violin like a cello?

I don’t know if I gave it a ton of thought at the time because that’s how I always played, but, looking back, I have a different vibrato because I do my vibrato like a cello player. And there were some limitations too, like I have a half-sized bow, so I had to deal with the fact that I didn’t have as much bow to play with. I don’t use my fourth finger, so I had to learn to move around the fingerboard. My fingers are just too short, and the angle of my hand wasn’t right. So I suppose there are some slight differences in sound that come out of that, but I didn’t really give it a lot of thought at the time.

What do you love about the Twin Cities, about Minnesota, about the area?

My favorite part of Minnesota is Lake Superior, so that’s one of the things I like about Duluth. With the Twin Cities, I like that it’s a big city but people are friendly, and there’s more diversity down there than in Duluth, which is cool. And then the music—I don’t know what it is, but it’s just a fun vibe to play in the Cities. All of the shows I’ve had down there have been really fun, with a wide variety of ages and just really festive. I think it’s a cool arts community. I mean, so is Duluth, but [the Twin Cities area] is a little bit bigger, so you wouldn’t know if would still have the same level of enthusiasm, but it does.

So I’ve read a little bit about the uniqueness of your music and how people say it has an enchanting quality—tell me a bit more about your creative process that goes into making your music and writing your music.

In terms of the instrumental pieces, I like to recreate these old fiddle tunes. If you’ve listened to fiddle music, you’ve heard those old tunes like a million times, and one thing I don’t want to do is play them in the exact way that they’re usually played, so I create a soundscape. I layer these long, lower notes underneath, and then I create these harmonies and mess with the rhythm. You can still recognize it, but it’s not the way that you would normally hear it. When I write my own music, the way that I play it, when I play solo, at least, is creating enough layers underneath with the violin so it’s not too sparse, but so the lyrics can still stand out. The lyrics and the melody are my two favorite parts about writing, so I don’t want those to get covered up by the violin.

Speaking of your music, where did the inspiration for your song that won the Tiny Desk Contest, “Someday We’ll Linger in the Sun,” come from?

I ended up having a pretty big emergency surgery about six weeks before my wedding was scheduled. After the surgery, there were some complications too, so it was a really stressful time. But my [now-] husband Paul stayed in the hospital with me every night. It brought us closer together in a way. So about a year after all that happened, it had just kind of stuck with me. The inspiration for that song is just about how love is beautiful, even when it’s really difficult.

I watched the video of your Tiny Desk Contest submission, and it starts out with you out of frame. Was that intentional?

The intention was twofold. Number one, we had like zero cool things we could do, except for zooming out. We figured we would start a little bit more mysteriously, partly because looping is kind of a unique thing with string instruments, and I figured if I had all of these layers going, people might think there were three or four people in the room. And then the other thing was that I didn’t want my disability to be the very first thing people saw—not because I’m ashamed of it in any way, but I just wanted it to not be about that. [The hope was] when they saw it, hopefully they’d already be hooked. I didn’t want that to be the reason they listened to the song.

It seems like your music has opened up platforms for you to speak to that and be an advocate for people with disabilities.

Actually, before I won the Tiny Desk, I had done my first speaking gig about disabilities. I had spoken at a conference in Duluth for the Public Health and Human Services Conference, and I did a three-hour seminar about different disability issues and what's still not equal in our society, and how to have compassionate understanding. That sparked me to want to do more of that, because the reaction I got from social workers was like, 'oh man. We didn't know a lot of this stuff,' which is crazy, because they’re working with people with disabilities. I like combining the two—keeping the concerts just about music, but then having this platform to talk about equality. And just by being out in the community performing, I think it helps people remember that we exist.

I know you've talked about how music and performing have allowed you to connect with other people on a deeper level. Did you find those connections throughout your life?

I thrive on connection, and I've kind of always been that way. When you're performing with another person, that's a very deep level of connection that's kind of hard to explain. It's like your brains are melding. Performing songs for an audience, even as a solo artist, is an exchange of energy that's really intense and exciting, and I don't feel like that in my normal life. I really don't feel like my disability has had a negative effect. In some ways, it might even be a positive thing for connecting to others, because I've had to learn to talk to people. My whole life, I've been around adults. What's neat is when people talk about [my] music, and [I] know they actually connected with the song. Sometimes people will come up and say, 'What you are doing is inspiring because of your disability,' but usually the reaction is more like, 'That song really spoke to me,' and that's cool. I think it's more about the music—at least I hope it is—and a lot of times, that's the message you get. Even little babies react to music. I played in hospice for my grandpa when he was dying, and he started singing along. Music is really powerful, so it's cool to be a part of that on a daily basis.

See Gaelynn Lea perform at Sociable Cider Werks on July 30, or catch another one of the stops on her tour this summer.