Velvet Negroni on Creation, Reinvention, and His New Album Neon Brown

× Expand Tim Saccenti Velvet Negroni

Jeremy Nutzman refuses to be defined by labels, whether that be in genre or name.

The 34-year-old musician has been pursuing his art in the Twin Cities for years, recording under names like Spyder Baybie Raw Dog, Pony Bwoy, and Black Male and the Extortionist. But through his new moniker, Velvet Negroni is gaining global recognition. He’s come off a recent tour opening for Tame Impala, he's featured on Bon Iver's new album i,i, and Kanye West and Kid Cudi interpolated his song "Waves" on their Kids See Ghosts song "Feel The Love."

A musical shapeshifter who bridges different genres and styles, Nutzman released his first album for major-indie label 4AD in August–on a roster that includes Big Thief, The National, and Grimes. Neon Brown might be his most personal work yet, with its introspective lyrics, futuristic synths, and psychedelic spunk. It’s part R&B, part New Age, and very experimental. A cohesive, deliberate statement of polished artistic intent.

Nutzman, who proudly calls Minnesota home, grew up in Andover, where he was raised by his adoptive, white, evangelical parents. As a child, he was trained as a concert pianist, and yet pined for music that wasn’t classical or Christian. He eventually found creative liberty in the Twin Cities, where he attended college at University of Northwestern. His newfound freedom gave Nutzman momentum, and he left behind his piano to immerse himself in making music that stimulated him creatively.

Both Neon Brown and his previous release under the Velvet Negroni name, T.C.O.D., ponder existential questions and maintain his eclectic and minimal electronic style. But the lyrics on Neon Brown come alive with renewed energy and clarity. On the lush "Confetti" he sings, “I will glide over love / Levitate before the free fall / Set sail everyday.” Throughout Neon Brown, Velvet Negroni proves to be reflective and forward thinking.

Now he’s taking the show on the road. His North American tour lasts through October, and then he’ll hop over the pond for his European tour. He’s staying busy, and is constantly on the move. Luckily, I was able to chat with him while he was in L.A. soaking up some sun between gigs.

While you’re in LA, are you doing anything you typically like to do while you’re in the west coast?

Just seeing friends and stuff, that are around here. I’m going to be playing a show tomorrow, but yeah. Just kind of enjoying the weather, enjoying the different vibe, and hopefully soaking up any sort of inspiration for what’s to come musically.

Do you have a lot of friends in the area?

It’s starting to be more of that case, yeah. You know what they say, everybody ends up in LA, so.

You’re based in Minnesota right now. Do you think you would ever head out there permanently?

You know, if I were to go somewhere, I could see myself here. But really and truly, ideally, I’d like to maybe just winter here. I mean Minnesota is Minnesota, and it’s always going to be home, so I think that no matter where I’m traveling, or where I have the opportunity to go, I think that it’s good to have there be a home, which in this case would be Minnesota.

What is your favorite part of Minnesota, having grown up and lived here for most of your life?

The relationships that I’ve built and just having so much. … Just the history, the roots that I’ve grown, and being able to work within those while I’m there. Just such long-lasting relationships.

So, you’ve been Velvet Negroni since 2016, right?

Yes.

What led you to take on that persona?

I think it was just necessary for a change after I stopped Pony Bwoy. I’m constantly reinventing, and I just wanted a new thing, I suppose. And I had that name kind of waiting in the wings.

Where did the inspiration for that come from?

I think [Ryan] Olson took me out to – we were in Austin – and we went to this ridiculously expensive cocktail bar, and I got a cocktail. And I believe it was named a velvet negroni. … It got me drunk. One drink. It was way too expensive for drinks. And I’ve never liked saying something like ‘this is definitely the next wave when it comes around.’ Sure enough, it did come around, and I stuck with it.

So, Neon Brown, I felt like it was really raw and emotional, but it was also full of a lot of hope. It felt kind of different from some of the other things that you have done. Was the inspiration different?

I mean the inspiration has kind of always been the same, just to push myself to create something that I guess surprised me, more than anything. My inspiration usually is just to try and make something that impresses myself more than anything.

You’re your own worst critic – smart. And I read that you were adopted into a white, evangelical Christian family, how has your upbringing impacted the music that you create?

I think that it’s just the sounds and nostalgic things that I have to pull from are just definitely a different vibe, seeing as I didn’t listen to anything that wasn’t kind of religious or something. Just what I have to pull from in my memory banks isn’t what I would consider to be the norm.

In what way?

I didn’t listen to a lot of what was normal pop culture. I guess. So, listening to mostly like Christian or classical music–once I have a proper head on my shoulders–isn’t going to yield the same product at all.

So, you think that gave you a different perspective than other musicians?

Yeah, to say the least.

I also read that you were a competitive figure skater and a classically trained concert pianist, do you still use those skills at all?

I don’t skate anymore. And I’d say that the classical aspects of being trained like that – definitely, I think that’s still something that I pull from. But mostly just because of music theory training and things like that. I don’t see a lot of classical aspects really coming through the music; I feel like I’ve forgotten far more than I’ve ever learned. But the things that do stick around is just simple music theory and things like that.

It seems like you’ve done a lot of different projects up to this point, do you have a project that has been your most beloved?

No, at the time they all are. When I’m involved with them, they’re my main thing. So, I can’t really pick one that’s been the most beloved. And maybe Pony Bwoy, but that would be mostly just because it’s the most recent one. And it’s more of something looking back that I can still sink my teeth into. It’s not so kitschy or tongue-in-cheek as Spyder Baybie was, or something like that.

Could you tell me a little a little bit about your early beginnings? Like Spyder Baybie Raw Dog, Pony Bwoy, Black Male and the Extortionist?

Yeah, all those projects are me trying to just find out what it is that I’m trying to do musically. I think that Pony Bwoy was the closest to what I’m trying to do now with Velvet Negroni. But everything up to that, Spyder Baybie, Black Male and the Extortionist, things like that–yeah, that’s me trying to figure out what I’m trying to do, or just really trying to create something. And I didn’t know what it was really at the time.

Do you think it was all leading you towards being Velvet Negroni?

I think so.

Do you think you’ve found what you’re trying to create and what you’re trying to do with Velvet Negroni?

I think so far, yeah. I mean, I guess it would be foolish of me to not stay open to thinking that there’s still much more to find.

Yeah, absolutely. And how do you see yourself pursuing the creative freedom that you have been looking for in your future as Velvet Negroni and whatever else may come?

I just, you know, being backed by 4AD now, I only see myself hopefully coming up with a lot broader of a sound. But I feel like, you know, it’s kind of hard as the artist to even lock it down into ‘okay this is the sound – this is my sound.’ You know, because others might hear that or be able to grasp onto little pieces of things, or be like ‘oh yeah, that sounds like such and such,’ even though I’m not. I’d say not being able to place it in a specific genre is a point of pride. I mean, I just hope to keep creating things that are interesting to myself and others.

You seem to have gained quite a bit of global recognition. What has that been like for you?

It’s encouraging. I had already come to a spot in my own head about where I was at, or what I would consider personal success. So just actually being backed by a legendary record label and having them to kind of break me into areas I wouldn’t have been otherwise, it’s just been encouraging.

It’s exciting. And I think it can only go to help the music. Or, in the writing process it can only help knowing that there’s actually going to be an audience. That it’s going to be more then maybe just like friends and family with me. And it can only help the process and what I’m putting out.

Have you started thinking about how that will impact your future work, knowing that more people will be paying attention?

It’s not going to change. If I were to have, let’s say, like a mission statement, which I don’t necessarily, but I don’t think it would change that at all, other than just maybe the quality.

That makes sense. And then, from what I read, it seems like the creation of Neon Brown was almost a therapeutic experience for you, what would you say about that?

I think, yeah, I would agree with that. Just working within certain limits, having certain limitations set up ahead of time to work within has been a really good exercise for my creation process.

What do you mean by certain limitations?

Just like hours to work in. Deciding ahead of time we’re going to work until midnight tonight. And then, even if we’re cruising, to just shut it down, go to bed, and use that time to think about how I’m going to re-approach it the next day. Rather than just doing whatever drugs are necessarily and trying to keep it moving until my body just shuts down essentially. Until I physically become tired.

Right. Having more of a construct for the creation process, rather than going at it as hard as possible until you can’t do it anymore.

Right.

You had to go to the hospital in the winter of 2018, was that because you had had worked yourself so hard?

Yeah. I kind of just went–I don’t know. I was just drugged out, and my friends couldn’t understand me. I couldn’t understand myself. And it was just a–I guess it was a dark time. I was just putting my friends through a bunch of bullshit. They’re trying to wrangle my ass, and I wasn’t wanting to be wrangled.

What was one of the standout songs on the album that took a lot to create or work through?

I’m trying to think of what one might have had the most effort put into it. I guess Wine Green, might be one that I wasn’t sure was going to make it out.

Why is that?

Just because of the way it was. It came about from something I had recorded long ago, and just the time signature and the way it was set up. I wasn’t sure we were going to be able to pull it into something that was even digestible as an actual song.

That makes sense. It just took a lot to turn it into something that you wanted it to be?

Right.

Is there anything that you might tell your younger self? Maybe the one who didn’t get to hear the pop music?

I would probably tell my younger self that life is long. No matter what people tell you, life is long as hell. Just to take my time with things.

Do you feel like you take your time with things now?

I think I am, starting to.

Why do you think it’s important that people take their time with things?

Just so that you’re not showing your work before it’s ready.

Yeah, polish things up.

Yeah, that being said, I could say the exact opposite too. Don’t think about things too much. So, it’s definitely a mix. Try and find a healthy mix of those two.

What’s something people you think people should know about you that maybe they don’t know?

Oh gosh. [Laughs] I mean, I don’t necessarily think that anyone should think that they know anything about me, so I don’t know where to begin with something.