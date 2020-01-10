Catching Up With Former Viking Matt Birk

× Expand Photograph by Jeff Weese Matt Birk

Matt Birk grew up in St. Paul. After trying every sport (and not being very good at any of them) he went out for football in the 10th grade and finally found his niche.

After attending Harvard University, Birk was selected in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. During his 11-year tenure with the Viking, Birk made six Pro Bowls. He left for the Baltimore Ravens in 2009, and two years later, Birk was named the NFL Walter Paton Man of the Year, recognizing excellence on and off the field.

Birk retired in 2013 after winning Super Bowl XLVII. Matt and his wife Adrianna (also a Minnesota native) live in Mendota Heights with their 8 children.

What are some of your most memorable moments during your time spent playing in the NFL?

Obviously, winning a Super Bowl is up there. Beating the Packers at Lambeau in the playoffs in January 2005–that doesn’t happen too often. But being able to play at home, in front of my family and friends, for "my team," made the whole experience that much more special. I fondly remember tailgating in the parking lot of the Metrodome after wins on beautiful Minnesota autumn afternoons–those were the best days. The fact that I got to bring my loved ones along for the ride is something for which I am extremely grateful. When I look back I still can’t believe I got to play for 15 years in the NFL. It was a dream, and in some ways still feels like it.

You have had an interesting and varied post football career. What have been some of your professional highlights?

Being an entrepreneur. I enjoy being on a team a good with talented people working toward a common goal. Also, I am passionate about learning and thinking and trying to find solutions. Getting involved in a few start-ups have helped me scratch that itch. I do quite a bit of speaking (about 100 events per year). I love being able to share my experiences with people with the aim of helping them improve. Through those events I meet a lot of interesting people, which I find invigorating. My biggest accomplishment? Co-founding Unity High School in Burnsville. I think the education model needs to be tweaked. At Unity we are cultivating skills that won’t just help our students be successful in school and their careers, but in life. Skills such as Leadership, Critical thinking, Communication, Social and Emotional Intelligence, Resiliency. I’m excited and energized by the difference we are making.

How did you facilitate bringing your Cretin High School strength coach Roger Erickson on staff during your final two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens?

At an offseason camp Coach Harbaugh told me he thought I was moving around pretty well for an old guy. I told him I had reconnected with Roger, the "flexibility guru." Harbs is always open to getting better, so he brought Roger in for an interview and hired him that day. It was fun to see how the players, particularly the veterans, bought into Roger’s philosophy. He had a huge role in our Super Bowl success that year.

During your time working for the NFL under commissioner Roger Goodell you were rumored to be Roger's protege. Do you have aspirations to return to the NFL in some capacity?

Who knows? I wouldn’t rule it out, but I’m not necessarily planning for it. I know God has a plan for my life. I never could have imagined things roiling the way they have. I focus on the present, knowing that I will end up where I am suppose to.

Let's step back a moment, I have to know: How did you manage to drop your professional football playing weight to your post-football career trim physique.

I’m at my natural weight now. I had to work pretty hard at keeping my weight up. But believe me, it was a labor of love. ‘Having to eat’ entire pizzas and 2 burritos at a time are not hard crosses to bear.

What impact do you think the new Twin Cities Orthopedics Vikings training facility will have on player recruitment?

Not much. At the end of the day, it’s usually about money. Maybe if that’s equal it will sway a player. Having a chance to win, healthy leadership, and a positive culture factor into it as well, but money is the biggest factor in free agency.

Who is the most talented player you have had the opportunity to play with or against during your career in the NFL?

Impossible to answer. Carter, Moss, Smith, Randle, McDaniel, Peterson, Lewis, Reed, Boldin, Suggs, you tell me?

Let's talk about your new gig, stand up comedy... Walk me through how this happened and where you have performed. Can we expect to see you on stage locally anytime soon?

I did it on a dare and I wasn’t horrible. It’s a little bit easier for me because the crowd is usually at least somewhat familiar with me, and they don’t see me as a professional comic, so I think they have lower expectation. I continue to do stand-up on occasion...normally for fundraisers. It’s a total side gig, although I did a show in Chicago and one in NYC recently. But it’s really hard. I have a lot of respect for the professional comics out there. I say it took me 42 years to write my first set. Nothing scheduled locally at this moment, but I’ll probably do a few shows this winter.

You currently have ventured into the world of education opening up a school in Eagan. What lead you to make this decision?

Our education model is antiquated, meaning we aren’t developing the skills kids need to be successful. We still heavily reward memorization and regurgitation. Well, we don’t live in the knowledge economy anymore because everyone has a smartphone in their pocket. We have created a "high stakes testing" environment, pushing kids to take AP classes and almost mandating them to go to college. Couple negative side effects: One, kids aren’t learning, they are simply passing tests, and two, their mental health is suffering. The model needs to adjust to the times. Also, I am a big believer in Catholic education, and the south metro needed a Catholic HS. We are a little bit different, and that’s good, because there is a lot of "sameness" out there. Education isn’t one size fits all, its one size fits one.

With the variety of paths you have taken in your career, will we see you making a bid for public office?

Not anytime soon. We are blessed with 8 children, ranging from 3 to 17 years old. Plus, I like to actually get things done instead of talking about it.

What's next for St. Paul native, Harvard graduate, Super Bowl champ, and stand up comic Matt Birk?

No idea. That's what makes life great.