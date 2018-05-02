Q&A with Sally Franson, Author of 'A Lady's Guide to Selling Out'

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Author Sally Franson

It’s hard to miss Sally Franson. When I arrive to meet her at Five Watt Coffee in south Minneapolis, all the seats and tables have been squatted by loafers. I’m relegated to a platform stage in the back. But Franson’s voice rises above the clamor. She’s catching up with the barista. He hasn’t seen her in a bit and, despite the fact that she wrote the majority of her first novel, A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out, at his coffee shop, this is the first he’s heard that Franson wrote a book, let alone that it’s weeks away from publication. And if you somehow were to miss the voice, Franson’s authentically Midwestern height and big-heel boots thrust her into the stratosphere.

Franson appeared in Minneapolis about a decade ago to attend the University of Minnesota’s prominent creative writing MFA program. Not only did she stay—she lives in Kingfield with her boyfriend, a poet who teaches at Macalester—she also set her novel here. And, despite lit-nerd bona fides, which also include a sideline gig teaching college, her debut novel seems destined for a more populist audience than the writer’s colony.

The plot follows a former English major trying to save her soul from an all-consuming advertising gig. The publicists at The Dial Press (a division of a semi-obscure boutique press called Random House), describe A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out as “Mad Men meets The Devil Wears Prada.” And among the effusive jacket blurbs is the endorsement “totally addictive” from Lucy Sykes (The Knockoff), a darling of “chick lit”—which, unbelievably, is still the term of art in the business.

As Franson—tall, brash, and, on this day in February, still anonymous—makes her way back to an improvised platform seat, the novel that could catapult her to the rarified air of Sykes and Lauren (The Devil Wears Prada) Weisberger rockets toward a mid-April release. Franson settles down on what, it occurs to me, is a bizarrely apropos stage, and I just have to ask—

Are you about to be famous?

I can’t answer that question because it’s so far outside of the balance of my control.

Well, right. But that is what Random House is trying to do here. It works out well for them if Sally Franson becomes famous.

Yeah, that’s right. I’m in a liminal space.

Kirkus just gave you a great review that ended with, “Come for the hilarious narration, stay for the whirlwind plot, luxuriate in the satirical gleam.”

Yeah. Man, that meant the world to me. Family and friends are like, “You’re so great!” They’re going to say that. But when someone else reads it and understands what I was trying to do, I’m like, “Thank you so much. I worked really hard on that thing.”

Since you’re not famous yet, what’s the abridged version of the Sally Franson story?

For sale: one baby shoe, never worn.

That’s cheating.

Grew up in Madison, preacher daddy, now agnostic to atheist. Always wanted to move to New York, moved to New York—very loud and stressful. Took 10 years to get on my feet as a writer. Wasted a lot of time in my 20s, had cancer in my 20s, and then finally became an adult since I moved to Minneapolis.

I like that Minneapolis is the hero.

I know my audience.

What’s the abridged version of A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out?

My bad elevator pitch is, “It was the best I could do when I was 30 years old, and I hope I write a better book next time.”

That’s the most credit you’re willing to give yourself?

No, it’s just my bad elevator pitch. Here’s another version. “A lady who works in advertising but longs for more makes a deal with the devil. A workplace coming-of-age story for millennials.”

How much of you is in the book?

The main character, Casey, is like a brave, loud-mouthed, ill-begotten version of myself.

Your working title was A Lady’s Guide to Literature, which sounds loftier than A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out. Was changing it, ahem, akin to you selling out?

I decided that I have to let people who are very good at their job be very good at their job. And one of Random House’s criticisms was that the original title was going to put people off if they don’t already love reading. It makes the book sound more old-fashioned than it is. And I thought of my friends who are working moms who don’t read a lot, and I was like, “I want those queens to read this book.” So I said, “OK.” And don’t think that it wasn’t a blow to my ego.

Random House compares ALGTSO to The Devil Wears Prada? Have you ever read it?

Oh, yeah, I even saw the movie. It’s so fun. No one will leave that movie and be like, “I’m sort of disappointed by it.”

Your pedigree includes fancy stuff like a stint at the MacDowell Colony and stories in Glimmer Train. Do you mind being compared to something some people from that world might consider lowbrow?

I am honored by it. It’s such a fallacy that something can’t be fun and serious. When I was writing it I said, “I want this to be so fucking funny, and I want it to be so deadly serious.”

Why did you set it in Minneapolis?

Minneapolis is this melting pot of Fortune 500 companies, punks who have been here forever, old-money families, suburban people, small-town remnants, and then artists. It’s a great mix of people. And the city is still a mix of people because it’s affordable. Diversity in voices and ways of being can exist here. I think that’s very unique.

If this becomes a film—and you already have a movie agent—you just know they’re going to scrap Minneapolis as the locale. They’re going to set it in Chicago.

You think so? But there are so many things that I feel are unique to the city that are in it. I was thinking about a place on 25th and Nicollet, the Warehouse District at 4th. If you know Minneapolis, it should be a treat. Like, “Damn, I know what she’s talking about.”

And it’s not just the location that Hollywood will mess with, you know.

Part of me thinks that I took this to the end of my capabilities, and then I had a lot of help taking it even further than I thought I could go. And then to translate it into a medium that I am not skilled in, it will take these other enormous things that should be done by an expert. I like that idea. It’s like passing the baton.

Admit it. You’ll have a tough time handing over the keys.

I’ll be like, “OK. I know you think you know what you’re doing, but I have some ideas that you should be aware of.”

“Let me just show you this look-book I threw together.”

“I was fiddling around in iMovie last night, and I’ve come up with this. This isn’t an intrusion, is it?”

Then again, what if this famous writer bit doesn’t materialize? The book flops. There’s no film version. Then what?

I’d just start fracking.

That would be an explosive next chapter in your life.

What could possibly go wrong? You know, I’m very susceptible to environment, so I’d also be a great cult member. Fifteen minutes in, I’d be like, “Oh my God, you guys. This is really dynamic.” And then probably three days later, because I’m also an introvert, I’d be out.

You’re going to be walking through the airport and see your book between, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Danielle Steel on the new releases table.

Your mouth to God’s ears.

Random House is going to make that happen.

Can you imagine?

I’m not the one who has to.

I think it is going to feel weird. When I first got the galleys, I couldn’t even pick them up. I literally put them in a different room. I couldn’t bear it. And now I’ve given a few readings with a bound galley. And sometimes it’s like looking at a disgusting mud baby like, “That’s my baby?!” But then sometimes I’m like, “I made that. I don’t know how I did that.” Wait! What time is it?

Quarter to—

—I have to leave and go see Black Panther!

Really?

Yeah. I had the tickets before we set this up. And I had a dental cleaning right before I saw you, so my life’s pretty glamorous already.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.