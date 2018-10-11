Q&A with Local Filmmaker Maribeth Romslo

× Expand Photo by Caroline Yang The Spark Moments cast and crew film a scene.

When local filmmaker Maribeth Romslo was a kid, she wanted to be an astronaut more than anything in the world. “I went to space camp,” she says. “I had a three-ring binder all about space that was full of pages from library books that I photocopied and highlighted. It was even decorated in puffy paint!”

But when she entered high school, science got harder, and people close to her encouraged her to follow her artistic talents instead. “I had to choose a path, and I found more success in art,” she says. As an adult, she became a popular photographer and filmmaker—but never lost the spirit of a seventh-grade girl at space camp.

Her latest project, Spark Moments, combines two of her greatest passions: the STEM field (representing science, technology, engineering, and math), and equality and female representation in film. The short film follows five successful, well-known women in STEM through the moments when they figured out, deep inside, who and what they wanted to be. We caught up with Romslo ahead of the film’s release to learn what her own spark moment was like, why failure can be the best learning tool, and the importance of representation on and off-screen.

The film shows that often, people who follow their passions can trace their future paths back to a single moment in time. Did you have your own “spark moment” as a filmmaker?

When I was a photographer, there were several years where I was trying to wrap my head around why I wanted to dive into this other area, filmmaking. I had a really successful photography business, but I wanted to leave it behind and try something new. When I got on set of my first feature film [Dragonfly, in 2004], and felt that spirit of collaboration where everyone had a task but were working toward that single goal—I think that was my spark moment. I was an adult in my 30s, in my second career, but that team collaboration did it for me. Anytime I've seen a cut of my own work and actually get goosebumps, I think, "OK, I'm doing something right here."

Why was it important for you to showcase young women in STEM specifically?

I think I felt that need all along. Statistics show women play only 34 percent of speaking roles in big blockbuster films. It's crazy, because we make up half the world. It subliminally tells you that male voices are more important and should be listened to more. We are the stories we tell and listen to, so if we listen to stories that are from mostly one point of view, we believe that's the predominant one. If girls, and girls of different ethnicities and backgrounds specifically, aren't shown that they belong on screen, they may not give themselves as much value as those who are shown on screen.

There are so many good female role models in the STEM field. How did you choose the women in the film?

Photo by Kylee & Christian Creative The Spark Moments cast and crew film a scene in Africa (or the Tangletown Gardens' farm). The Spark Moments cast and crew film a scene in Africa (or the Tangletown Gardens' farm).

The first film in this content series I’m building, called Spark, went to the Toronto International Film Festival last year. We were doing some programming for the festival, and I reached out to a bunch of women in STEM on Twitter and said I'd love to interview them over Skype. I wanted to pull together a compilation video of advice to young people interested in pursuing STEM. A couple of the women in Spark Moments, [neuroscientist] Joanne Kamens and [geneticist] Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, came from that outreach. Joanne, the scientist who got a microscope for Hanukah, is actually from Minnesota! And I had read [environmentalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner] Wangari Maathai's book a long time ago. I had been interested in [computer scientist and Navy admiral] Grace Hopper and what Sylvia Acevedo has been doing to promote STEM through the Girl Scouts [of which she’s the CEO] for a long time, too. So two were from that Twitter interview video, and the other three were STEM heroes I've paid attention to over the years.

All of the interviews seemed so candid and honest. How did you learn the women’s stories?

Two of them, Grace Hopper and Wangari Maathai, have passed away, so that was based on their research and interviews over time. Grace Hopper talked a lot about taking apart all the clocks in her house when she was seven, and how her mother wasn't thrilled—but wasn’t really that mad, either. I really tried to be true to what I had read or seen from them. With Wangari, almost all of her voiceover is verbatim from her writing and books, so it's really in her words. It was important to me to not make up a story, like, "Oh, wouldn't it be cool if she took apart all the clocks?" That wouldn't feel right. I interviewed the other three, and a lot of those words—like when Joanne says, "I think being a scientist is a thing you are, not a thing you do"– are pulled straight from the interviews.

Did you know you were going to focus on these “spark moments” before you talked to the women?

The idea came to me when I realized that when I was talking to these women, they all had a moment they harkened back to. Most of them—I think I interviewed 20 different women—had something they recalled from their childhood where they could say, "That's when I knew." Knowing they had that commonality among them, I thought it was important to say, “You may have something you’re interested in now, and that’s actually pretty important in who you become.”

What advice would you give to young women considering careers in STEM?

I think with anything you're interested in, you should just start doing things. Start trying, making, experimenting. I think if I learned anything from my second act—my second career in filmmaking—is that I wouldn't be doing this if I hadn't just started making films and learning by doing. No one needs to give you permission to do that. If you want to be a marine biologist and you live in Minnesota, well, there's a lot of lakes here! You don't have to wait until you move to California when you're 20, you can start now. I think too often we, as women, wait for permission or wait until we're perfect to do things, and that has to go out the door. We learn by doing, and we learn from our mistakes and failures, and you don't get to make mistakes until you start doing stuff. My best advice to girls who are interested in any passion is to start doing. Just go—that's how you will learn.