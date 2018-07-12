Q&A with Dan Schlissel of Minneapolis Label Stand Up! Records

× Expand Photograph by Matthew Hintz Dan Schlissel

Dan Schlissel likes his steak medium-well. And he’s finicky about stuff like that. After placing his order at Lindey’s Prime Steak House, in Arden Hills, Schlissel laments a recent debacle with the company that presses the vinyl for his Minneapolis-based comedy label, Stand Up! Records.

“I have 550 records that I have to peel shrink-wrap off of,” Schlissel gripes. “I don’t like shrink-wrap. I like record bags. They’re telling me it was on the work order. I said, ‘That’s not my problem. My order form has what I want on it. I don’t want shrink-wrap. I never order it. Ever.’”

So, when the server cuts Schlissel’s two-fist-sized sirloin in half, revealing a pink core, I expect his displeasure will be imminent. He might not be able to fix the vinyl order, but he can fix this one. Sure enough, upon seeing the rare-ish steak, Schlissel perks up and begins to speak as he motions his fork toward it. But then, surprisingly, he interrupts his grievance, flips the steak over so he can’t see the pink, and digs in.

Kvetching probably counts as a job requirement when you’re producing 200 albums for famously discontented comics, such as Marc Maron and Maria Bamford. As we dismantle 32-ounce sirloins, we talk about the perils of growing up Jewish on the Oregon Trail, how a producer with no experience in comedy bagged a Grammy, the wrath of Lewis Black, and why great comedy albums belong on vinyl.

You grew up out East, but then your family moved to Kearney, Nebraska. You must have been stoked moving to a place most famous for being a stop in the computer game Oregon Trail.

I didn’t play Oregon Trail; I lived on it.

I was looking at Kearney’s Wikipedia page. It lists 18 “Notable People.” You are not one of them. What gives?

I hate the place. We moved there three days before seventh grade, from the Poconos—from three hours outside of Manhattan to three hours outside of Omaha. My dad was in textiles, so he moved where employment was. We were the only Jewish family there. I mean, there was another, but they were fairly assimilated. I was actively not accepted. It was just a misery. I got beat up three to five times a week for being a Jew. Once my mom passes away, I’m probably never going back.

Any positive memories from that era?

Every summer we would load up in the car and we would drive. My mom would pack a cooler filled with food. And at rest areas my dad would take a hard-boiled egg and crack it on my head. He’d say, “Come over here. Be useful for a minute.”

You left Kearney for the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and started a music label, -Ism/Ismist Recordings, in your dorm. What made you think that was doable?

Nothing. But I worked at the University Program Council booking bands. I also managed a record store. It just seemed like, “I like music, I like bands, I know distributors, and I know musicians.” And Sub Pop, with Nirvana and Soundgarden, was taking off. I was like, “This can be done.”

And then you met heavy-metal band Slipknot.

We decided to see a bunch of bands at the Safari Club in Des Moines one weekend. You’re sitting there, you’re drinking, you’re watching the shows, you’re hanging out after. And one of the dudes says, “I have a band. Let me get you a copy of the CD.” And the CD he gave me was the first Slipknot CD. I listened to it on the drive back to Lincoln and I was like, “This is different. It’s original. I like it.”

And so you basically get Slipknot started, and then they bail on you for a major label. How did you go from floundering with -Ism/Ismist in Lincoln to living in the Twin Cities?

Day jobs. Bauhaus was doing a reunion tour in the summer of ’98. The Twin Cities was as close as they were coming to Nebraska. So we decided to come up. Two days before the trip, I got laid off from a $20,000-a-year job. We came up anyway. I picked up a Sunday paper on our way out of town. Found a job in there at a software company. Sent in a resume. Bingo.

When did comedy come in? I mean, the Kearney of your youth doesn’t sound like a very funny place.

No. But we had cable. And we listened to a lot of records. My parents are immigrants from Israel, and one of those records was this sketch comedy group that wound up being Israel’s Monty Python. Their bits were in Hebrew. It all started with that. And then it was, of course, the Marx Brothers, Charlie Chaplin, Abbott and Costello, Buster Keaton, and all that stuff.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dan Schlissel Tony Clifton/Andy Kaufman and Dan Schlissel Tony Clifton (Andy Kaufman’s lounge singer alter ego) and Schlissel at a taping of The Green Room with Paul Provenza in Montreal.

How does comedy become your work?

In Nebraska, before we were married, my wife and I were watching a show called Tompkins Square. And the episode featured Greg Proops, Dana Gould, Judy Gold, some other comics, and then Lewis Black was the last one. And I said to Suzanne, “It’s too bad I’m never going to get to cross paths with him. I’d love to work with a guy like that.” Cut forward a couple years. I am in Minneapolis and I hear on the radio that Lewis Black’s in town. I ran to my apartment, got directions to Acme Comedy Company, and grabbed a notepad and a stack of -Ism/Ismist CDs. I handed it all to an usher at Acme and hoped. Then as I was walking out, I saw Lewis standing at the bar. So I just went right up to him.

At what point did you say,“I’ve never cut a comedy album, but I want to cut yours.”

Right away. I mean, he told me Warner Brothers had passed on him. And Comedy Central, at that point, didn’t have a record label. And now here’s a guy who came up to him with an idea, saying he’s been a fan for a number of years.

What was it like making that record, The White Album?

Up until the day we recorded, I never got a full-on, “We’re doing this.” And then we figured out he was going to be in Madison. And I happened to know a guy who owned a recording studio in Madison. We came in there with a 3-foot cube of equipment. Rolled it in, set up. Lewis comes back after the show, and he goes, “I’m really impressed with what you guys are doing.”

And the rest is history?

The first person who bought a copy was one of my co-workers. He goes, “By the way, there’s a track missing.” Talk about eye-opening experiences. I literally burst a blood vessel in my eye. I call Lewis and, luckily, he says, “Well, first one will be a collector’s item.”

Lewis Black’s whole schtick is predicated upon rage and yet—

He didn’t blow up. He just said, “We’ll fix it on the next one. Let’s see how this one sells.” We sold out of that first run. Lewis’s managers at the time managed Doug Stanhope. Stanhope’s publicist was Jimmy Shubert’s publicist, so now all of a sudden, I had three comics.

And then you land Shepard Fairey to design your logo in 2002. How?

Got lucky. We struck up a friendship because of Juxtapoz Magazine. In the old days they would list contact information for the artist. I’d pick one artist per issue, and start a correspondence. I started my Shepard Fairey correspondence in 1998. Then I moved here, and he had a show at the Ox-Op Gallery. We talked for a while. And we just struck up a decent friendship. Then the Lewis Black thing happened. So I called him. He had just bought a house and was about to get married. So he decided to do the work, just to have the tiny extra bit of income.

The enigmatic OBEY creator as a normal guy with bills to pay is a discordant concept.

He is the nicest dude in the world.

Tell me about the name, Stand Up!.

Shepard’s art harkens back to propaganda and revolution. You have “stand-up” with a hyphen in it, which is an art form. But then you also have Bob Marley singing, “Get up, stand up.” If you don’t stand up for yourself, you’ll fall for anything. So, it’s a command. “Stand Up! Do something!”

A hat tip to the George Carlins of the world.

Yeah, the Lenny Bruces. The Joan Riverses. People who see what’s wrong and want to make a change, whether in themselves or society.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dan Schlissel Local comic Gus Lynch and Schlissel Local comic Gus Lynch and Schlissel pose with a vivacious Mayan dancer at the press party for the first Akumal Comedy Festival.

What are hallmarks of a great comedy album?

It shouldn’t be tied to a time. Because as time moves forward, the references will fade. Talking about your personal experience, no matter how minute, is pretty important, too. And it better be funny.

What’s funny to you?

I’m looking for an element of surprise.

If it doesn’t make you laugh, can it be funny?

It can be, but it’s not material for my label.

What’s the best comedy album of all time?

Rodney Dangerfield, No Respect. It is nonstop: bang, bang, bang. But it’s not just one-liners. He goes, “You ever wake up with that depression sitting on your shoulders and go to the bathroom and look in the mirror and go, ‘Hi, depression.’ And depression goes, ‘I’m gonna get you good today?’” He made it funny, but he was basically crying for help at the same time.

And, of course, you listen to No Respect on vinyl. You still press many Stand Up! albums on vinyl, too. Apostatize vinyl for me.

When you’re dealing with vinyl, you’re taking care of a living thing, basically. There’s a ritual to it. You take it out, you lift the needle, you put it on the turntable, and you clean it. You let it dry a little bit. You play side A, and then you turn it over and play side B.

You have 200-ish albums in the bag and it’s sort of been all you so far.

Anytime I bring somebody on, within a short time, they think they’re me. And they’re not. They don’t have the ear that I have. They don’t have the network that I have. And they don’t have the work ethic that I have. I went to bed at 5 am today. At 4 a.m. I was loading boxes of vinyl into a warehouse. You tell me who else is going to do that. Everybody wants the glamor. Nobody wants to sweep the floor.

What’s the glamor?

That you have people you see on TV all the time that you work with and you know. That’s the glamor. I’m supposed to go to Scotland in June to record an album. That’s the glamor. The glamor is that I have a Grammy in my living room. But ultimately, that’s trappings. The work is what matters.

How many almost-apprentices have you had?

Probably four.

How does that relationship typically end?

They’re fired. This one guy was like, “You ever thought about starting a label for local comedy acts?” And I was like, “I’d call that label, ‘You’re fired.’”

So, then what happens to Stand Up! when you’re ready to hang up the mic?

I don’t know. I will say this. I’m hanging on right now because of my daughter. She’s 9. She isn’t old enough to make a decision on what she wants to do with her life. And I’m not going to sell her legacy out from under her.

Is she funny?

She likes to joke. I made a disc of her telling knock-knock jokes. If someone orders $100 worth of stuff, I throw one in.

“This is my kid doing knock-knock jokes”?

Basically. But she might rebel and become something I’m not.

When your dad runs a hip comedy label, how do you rebel from that? Become an accountant?

Yeah. Or a Republican.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.