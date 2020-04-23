Public Art Saint Paul Wants You to Write Sidewalk Poetry

× Expand Shutterstock Chalk

Just because most of us are currently confined to our homes doesn’t mean public spaces have become obsolete! Public Art Saint Paul is a nonprofit committed to bringing art into everyday spaces. As a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re setting up Public Plaza, a digital space to host a series of creative projects and interactive activities. The goal is to encourage the community to continue using public spaces to engage with the arts.

Public Art Saint Paul’s executive director Colleen Sheehy says, “we needed to rethink the notion of public space to still be connected to our community, the heart of public art and public space.”

That’s why they’re kicking off the initiative with People’s Chalk Edition 2020. Getting involved is simple: write a poem, dig out your chalk, and publish it on the sidewalk. It will add a dose of inspiration to all the walks everyone has been taking. Take a picture of your work and tag @publicartstpaul on Instagram for all to enjoy. There is no age limit or language restriction.

This project encourages participants to re-imagine the sidewalk as a space to share their voices, and give all who come across it a chance to reflect on their neighbors’ musings. Take some time to flesh out whatever’s been on your mind before writing it outside. Maybe it’s a verse or two about how you imagine society moving forward after tragedy, or a haiku with words of comfort everyone should hear. Or a sonnet about the golden sourdough crust that still only exists in your dreams.

People’s Chalk Edition 2020 is modeled after the Sidewalk Poetry Program, an ongoing project that has stamped more than 1,000 selected poems into St. Paul sidewalks.

This is just the first iteration of the Public Plaza series. Keep an eye out for more projects such as “Future Past,” a collection of essays that imagine how we might reflect on 2020 in the future, and “In the Open,” a curated art tour to give viewers a deeper insight into St. Paul’s art.

publicartstpaul.org