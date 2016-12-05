Prince: The Peacock

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michael Oaks Archives/Getty Images Prince - Fashion

From the ruffles on his shirts to the heels on his boots, Prince treated clothing as an extension of his music. It wasn’t about trend. It wasn’t about designers. His appearance was another facet of his creativity—to be explored, challenged, celebrated. Without inhibition. Without rules.

“He understood the power of his look,” says Gwen Leeds, a Twin Cities–based stylist who assisted Prince throughout his ascent to superstardom in the 1980s (see Q&A on page 78). “If there’s anything you can take away, it’s that he was his own person; he did his own thing. He didn’t like separating people by differences. He didn’t like prejudices. And he liked heels.”

Prince almost never wore brand-name designer clothes, preferring to dream up his own bespoke ensembles and have them created by a team of designers, pattern-makers, and sewers within his extensive wardrobe department at Paisley Park. They made everything from his signature tailored suits to the flowing tunics he favored in later years.

Even though he balked at the typical celebrity-designer red carpet dance (a hint of Minnesota modesty?), he and his gender-bending style were adored by the fashion world. Just two months after his death, one of his closest designer friends, Donatella Versace, turned her Spring/Summer 2017 Milan menswear show into a Prince tribute, sending flowing purple coats, fitted suits, and ruffled tops down the runway to the tune of unreleased songs that Prince reportedly sent Versace just months ago.

“I love men who can dress beyond rules and codes. Prince . . . wore high heels, showed his body, chose strong color, did whatever pleased him. He loved to play with fashion, to provoke and shock. I was in awe of him, always,” Versace told Billboard magazine. “Prince showed men how they could use clothing to express themselves, to make a statement, to be bold. He showed men to not take themselves so seriously, have fun, and to love life while you can.”

The clothes don’t make the man, but they do reveal his mood and message at various points in his career. He went from grabbing attention by performing in little more than black briefs, a shredded tank top, and suspenders to defying stereotypes by covering himself lavishly in sequins and brocade at the height of his career while still playing up a hypermasculine sexiness. In the later years, when he was feeling more spiritual and reflective, he abandoned the mascara and rocked an Afro.

Never one to be basic, Prince had a penchant for gold spandex, satin, sequins, and lace. He blurred the lines between masculine and feminine. He owned the color purple. He amassed a collection of ornate canes from around the world, using them as props . . . that hinted at harder days ahead.

“Nobody dressed like Prince or could pull it off like him, with his complete confidence,” says Minneapolis-based designer Mariette Verhoeven, who created several outfits worn by Prince. “His sense of fashion had no limits, and he reinvented himself as much as he did in his music.”

In his wardrobe, as in his music, Prince was a true original.

