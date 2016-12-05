Prince Has Got the Look

Rare is the fashion designer who does not take some cues from Prince—if not in the literal details, then in the fearlessness. To celebrate that legacy of trailblazing, we asked nine fashion designers, all with their own unique story or connection to Prince, to create original pieces inspired by Minnesota’s music icon. The tribute collection made its debut in September on the runway at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s annual event, Fashionopolis, and was then on display this fall at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Here, the designers talk about their inspiration.
Photographs by Adam Bettcher
Joy Teiken of Joynoelle
Design: A subtle mermaid-style gown featuring purple ombré silk charmeuse strips over black netting, embellished using gold wire and beads. Prince’s love symbol runs down the spine on the back of the gown.
Backstory: “I played with the idea of the ‘royal’ Prince while creating my look,” says Teiken, who designs ready-to-wear and bridal out of a south Minneapolis atelier. “Fashion icons are confident in who they are and stay true to it. Prince explored masculinity and femininity with confidence and without pretension.”
Mariette Verhoeven & Brigitte Bogart
Design: All-over hand-embellished dress with Prince’s symbol in sequins.
Backstory: Classmates at Academy Charles Montaigne in Amsterdam, Verhoeven and Bogart bonded over their love of Prince. Their extreme efforts—flying to Minneapolis with a collection designed just for him—caught Prince’s eye, and 1994 to 1998 were a blur of purple velvet and silk as the two designed four outfits for Prince and worked on numerous projects for him. Verhoeven is now a principal designer for Target; Bogart is senior vice president of design for New York & Company.
Stacy Igel of Boy Meets Girl
Design: Party dress with multi-colored zipper and purple feathers at the skirt, shown with a perforated leather jacket that has a silver metallic ’99 on the back.
Backstory: “The words from ‘1999’ resonated with me: ‘We could all die any day. But, before I’ll let that happen, I’ll dance my life away,’” says Igel, founder and creative director of her New York–based contemporary brand. “Those words shaped my design, as life should be like living your last day. Prince’s style created an energy, and I believe that is what creates fashion inspiration.”
Ines Di Santo
Design: An extravagant and revealing jumpsuit made of invisible tulle and organza, covered in beading and intricate purple butterflies.
Backstory: “Prince was very avant-garde,” says the Toronto-based designer, an avid Prince fan whose eponymous couture collection is favored by discerning retailers, brides, and celebrities for red carpet events. “He was forward-thinking when it came to fashion, and he took fashion, music, and art risks. There is bravery and loneliness involved when you are out on a limb in every aspect of your creative life.”
Emma Berg
Design: A combination of silks, plus grosgrain ribbon and embellishing via sequins, velvet ribbons, crystals and custom patches. The white ruffle top features the “third eye” as a symbol of Prince’s spirituality. The purple skirt includes doves to represent the outpourings of love at First Avenue and Paisley Park after his death.
Backstory: “I love everything that Prince wore—not because I thought it was all perfect, but because he dared to do as he wished,” says Berg, a Minneapolis native whose limited-run collections were a highlight on local runways before her recent move to New York, where she works at J.Crew headquarters as a project manager.
Christopher Straub
Design: Quilted knit outfit with exaggerated details and futuristic style in classic purple and gold.
Backstory: “Prince was an unapologetic fashion risk taker. Every look was iconic and memorable,” says Straub, a Twin Cities–based designer and Project Runway alum. (Prince attended one of his fashion shows in Minneapolis.) “I was listening to ‘7’ when I was sketching my look. I wanted a powerful statement piece that looked like she belongs in the music video.”
Kathryn Sterner Sieve of WINSOME Goods
Design: Minimal, tailored matching two-piece outfit with a structured vest and pants created in a shiny, white, coated canvas fabric.
Backstory: “When designing this look I thought a lot about Prince’s femininity and androgyny and the confidence he portrayed. I designed an outfit that is not exclusively for men or women but rather for people,” says Sieve. “He was such an advocate of honest sexual expression. I believe Prince’s legacy is escorting that androgynous movement into the mainstream.”
Jeannine Cavallo of J. Cavallo
Design: A tailored, flare-leg pantsuit in charcoal-gray fine Italian silk/wool blend fabric with a playful Prince-style collar.
Backstory: “The fashion world loved Prince because he didn’t conform to any assigned gender roles and instead decided for himself what his style would be,” says the Eden Prairie–based designer of J. Cavallo, an up-and-coming luxury brand. “I wanted to create something that combined masculinity and femininity, strength, and elegance with a hint of sexy.”