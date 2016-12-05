Prince Has Got the Look

×

Stacy Igel of Boy Meets Girl

Design: Party dress with multi-colored zipper and purple feathers at the skirt, shown with a perforated leather jacket that has a silver metallic ’99 on the back.

Backstory: “The words from ‘1999’ resonated with me: ‘We could all die any day. But, before I’ll let that happen, I’ll dance my life away,’” says Igel, founder and creative director of her New York–based contemporary brand. “Those words shaped my design, as life should be like living your last day. Prince’s style created an energy, and I believe that is what creates fashion inspiration.”

Ines Di Santo

Design: An extravagant and revealing jumpsuit made of invisible tulle and organza, covered in beading and intricate purple butterflies.

Backstory: “Prince was very avant-garde,” says the Toronto-based designer, an avid Prince fan whose eponymous couture collection is favored by discerning retailers, brides, and celebrities for red carpet events. “He was forward-thinking when it came to fashion, and he took fashion, music, and art risks. There is bravery and loneliness involved when you are out on a limb in every aspect of your creative life.”