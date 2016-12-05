Prince Everlasting

× Expand Photograph by AP Photo/Jim Mone Prince Star and Memorial at First Ave

When Prince passed on April 21, the world turned its focus to his hometown, where his fans held a vigil in the streets and danced all night at First Avenue. In the months since, the world’s focus has shifted, but his hometown remains trained on the man who has become even larger in death than in life. There have been myriad tribute concerts. Paisley Park is now a museum. Other grand plans are in the works. Part and parcel to our purple mania are the stories that have bubbled forth from those lucky enough to have penetrated the artist’s seemingly ironclad exoskeleton. This issue is an ode to those tales, told by musicians who played with him, journalists who covered him, and fans who felt like they knew him. Prince’s music guarantees his immortality, but the stories ensure we never forget where he came from. As the Kid himself once proclaimed: “Rock and roll is alive, and it lives in Minneapolis!”

Read the incredible story behind Prince’s gold star at First Avenue.