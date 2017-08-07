Pre-Fame Prince Photos on Display This Month

× Expand Photography by Robert Whitman Prince photographs

The photos that started it all. Robert Whitman’s sessions with pre-fame Prince have since become legendary, but little did he know then the heights to which the shy musician would someday soar. Starting this month Whitman’s storied collection, including some never-before-seen images, will be on display at the Mpls Photo Center. Need more reason to go? NYC-based Whitman will be at opening night and plans to sell three silver gelatin prints during the show’s run. Aug. 17-Sept. 17, mplsphotocenter.com