Practical Advice From Modern-Day Humanitarian Mary Jo Copeland

× Expand Mary Jo Copeland at with children at Sharing and Caring Hands Mary Jo Copeland at Sharing and Caring Hands Photograph by Na Lee Lor

Mary Jo Copeland is Minneapolis’s leading candidate for Catholic Church–sanctioned sainthood. This is no secret. She’s been honored by the Pope, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama for her countless good works, which started with her giving out bologna sandwiches to the poor 33 years ago and led to the founding and running of Sharing and Caring Hands, the internationally renowned complex of private shelters and service centers that serve some 20,000 a day in the shadow of Target Field.

Her chance at real sainthood also hinges on her piety. She rises at midnight (after retiring around 6:30 pm), heads to her church, sets it up for the priest, prays, walks the stations of the cross, prays some more, participates in daily morning mass, then heads to Sharing and Caring Hands, passes out rosaries, and washes the feet of the needy.

With her blue-gray eyes and Mary Astor–style bob, Copeland, 74, is a reassuring presence in Minneapolis life. If the spaghetti really hits the fan, there’s a place in downtown that will take us in. In a year with so little reassurance, it seemed important to check in with Copeland to find out what advice she has for the non-saintly, on dark days. On a recent morning, I tag around with her as she hugs nuns and embraces homeless children. Despite being stooped with osteoporosis, she’s fierce with purpose, always moving.

After her rounds, she sits with me for a chat in her office. There’s something about Copeland—perhaps her air of having seen all of the worst and walking through it—that makes you cut through the small stuff.

I wonder aloud how she handled JFK’s assassination back when she was just a Minnesota mom raising the first of her 12 kids at home in Brooklyn Center. “I felt very sad because I knew the world was going to be sad,” Copeland tells me. “You know what I said then? I said, ‘Well, I think people are going to have to take over where he left off.’”

Copeland talks about 9/11. She remembers watching a small television in her kitchen, seeing the flames and feeling heartbroken. But then, she says, she went to work. “My calling from God is to open the door and take care of his people. Everybody in the kitchen was so upset. ‘What are we going to do?’ I said. ‘You’re going to open the door and get people breakfast.’”

Copeland learned the need to persevere early on. “I lived in a very abusive home, and my dad beat up my mom,” she says. “My dad would beat her up and then he’d leave. I’d go in the back and play with my paper dolls. I would never, ever let myself get into it. If I cried, I’d say ‘no,’ get up, and move. I’d sell Girl Scout cookies. . . . My whole life was like that, no matter what happens around me, I have to keep going. I mean, I still could sit here and cry, I could sit here all afternoon and cry.”

Copeland does start to cry, then. I get out of my chair to hug her. Minnesota’s likeliest saint feels tiny and hard in my arms, like a very large diamond in jeans and a blue Swedish sweater. “People have to realize that’s important,” she tells me eventually, her tears drying on her cheeks. “When people get out of themselves and get into other people, they don’t feel as much pain.”

I leave Sharing and Caring Hands, and a snow squall blasts my face. What would Copeland do in the face of stinging pain, I wonder? She’d likely share something she says often: “Helping other people is easier than wondering what to do.”