Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh on Her Road to Recovery

× Expand Photograph by Zoe Prinds-Flash Poliça

Two winters ago, Channy Leaneagh was returning home from a songwriting session with Lane 8 for her synth-pop band Poliça. At the time, she was thinking about her relationship to music, and her mind was consumed with depressive thoughts and the idea of not wanting to be alive.

Then, as she was trying to clear ice dams off her roof, she fell.

“I was really, really, really lost before the accident. Kind of mentally. I just didn’t know what I was supposed to be doing, and I was doing tons of things to try to fill the noise in my head,” Leaneagh says. “Not that I am completely cured mentally, but I think after the fall If had to come to terms with not having the ability to move really fast and work a lot.”

Her mobility was limited for months, but now, as she’s able to walk, move, and perform again, Leaneagh is very aware of how lucky she is, saying that practically two dozen people have told her stories of someone they knew who fell off of a roof and are either dead or paralyzed.

“It seemed like before I fell–and this is highly personal stuff, but maybe it’s helpful to somebody–but it seemed like before I fell, for the past couple years my mind was just sort of fixated on not wanting to live,” Leaneagh said. “It wasn’t anything that I was trying to think. But it was just always in the back of my head. And then I fell.”

As she was regaining her mobility, the experience became a revelation for Leaneagh.

“It was this pain that I had never experienced before,” she says. “I was completely alone. And it was like this voice immediately came into my head and was like, ‘You want to die? Now, do you still?’ It was like I had never felt so alive, in that pain. It was just sort of like, look at how careless you’ve been with your life. Like you need to wake up. You need to be living, alive, now. Because you’ve kind of been acting like you’re already dead for some reason.”

After the fall, Leaneagh suffered a broken back and dealt with the trauma that came with the accident. While recovering, Leaneagh used her near-death experience to set the theme for Poliça’s latest single “Driving,” which is also the first track on their upcoming album When We Stay Alive, out January 31.

“The big change before the fall and after, I guess, was this big mental shift in how I was approaching music,” she says. She shifted her perspective from seeing music as a job, to it being a more personal, spiritual experience. “It became like my medicine, and it was a part of my healing in that sense.”

One of her doctors noticed shame and sorrow in her eyes during her healing process.

“Obviously there’s lots of different kinds of trauma you can have, but I experienced a trauma that was self-inflicted,” Leaneagh says. “Like what the hell did I do that for?”

To recover, Leaneagh had to change the narrative in her mind. She started engaging in a type of therapeutic meditation to process everything that happened. She would visualize herself not falling, but instead being caught by a big fluffy cloud, as a way of reframing her story to move through the pain of the ordeal.

“Basically, you’re rewriting your history,” Leaneagh says. “Then I started thinking about that as a very revolutionary idea for myself, because I’m so hyper critical of myself.”

The new record is definitely Poliça. It’s indie, electronic, poppy, and layered, with Leaneagh’s silky vocals cutting through with stunning clarity. “It’s kind of taking power back from the past and just being in the present, and that’s where the record existed,” she says. The album feels like Poliça at their most natural, with sharper production accentuating the funky layers of synths that have become the band’s signature.

Leaneagh and Ryan Olson, co-founder and producer of Poliça, featured a number of different artists worldwide, some of who are part of the 37d03d collective. “I think everybody who worked on this record was just pouring all of themselves into that one particular song at that one particular time. And so, cohesiveness is really in the passion for crafting each song,” Leaneagh says. It’s one of the most collaborative records they’ve ever written, opening up their sound to unexplored territory.

“‘Blood Moon’ is kind of one of my dearest babies of all the tracks, because it kind of goes back to my beginnings as a folk singer,” Leaneagh says. “It’s sort of this dreamlike state of a retelling of my life.” Listening to the track, its wistful, floaty nature comes through as Leaneagh’s vocals create an effervescent atmosphere, and the music builds ambiance with meandering, heavy synths and rhythms.

× Expand Photograph by Zoe Prinds Flash Poliça

One of the album’s slower songs, “Feel Life,” makes the shift of Leaneagh’s perspective startlingly clear. It almost acts as a reminder to pay attention to the pain you feel, to live genuinely, and to feel life–particularly when it’s painful.

“‘Be Again’ is another song where it’s kind of taken that same idea of re-imagining the past, and some stuff that had happened to me in my 20s and as a child, some sexual violence that had come about, and I just couldn’t let it go,” she says. “That for me was just sort of a song to speak to the idea that it’s not happening anymore, and the trauma is done, and I’m safe, and now it’s time to take ownership back that this is my body, and I get to choose what I do with it, and what is done to it.”

While the song starts slow, it has an underlying power as it builds momentum. The vocals have an eerie echo, the base thumps, and the idea of taking ownership of one’s body is clear, as Leaneagh sings, “My eyes belongs to me / My lips belong to me.”

Beyond the transitions Leaneagh had to make in her life, Poliça has changed-up their approach to their live show. They’re performing with electronic drums, plus they’re using in-ear monitors for the first time, which is a relief to Leaneagh. They started their international tour last month, and their pair of Minneapolis shows at 7th Street Entry at the end of November have already sold out.

“I’ll do this as long as it’s working for everybody I guess. I’m grateful for it, and also want to give it my best every time I get on stage, because I understand it’s a gift,” she says. “If I’m making the best music I can make at this moment, and I’m putting 100 percent of myself into every show, and being kind and supportive to all the people I work with–like whatever comes out of that is what I’m going to be doing in the future.”