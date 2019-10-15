Are Pirates Invading St. Paul?

× Expand Via Facebook Pirate Ship Airbnb

Ahoy matey! No, you didn’t pour too much rum in your tankard. That actually is a pirate ship you see docked on the Mississippi River between the airport and downtown St. Paul.

The boat, christened Siren’s Gate, has been getting quite a bit of National attention lately, from the New York Post to Travel and Leisure Magazine. Siren’s Gate is actually an Airbnb that rents for $300 per night and comfortably sleeps up to six adults.

After a little investigation I tracked down the owner of said vessel, Tom Kellogg. I just had to get to the bottom of what in the name of Johnny Depp is this boat doing here.

It actually is quite simple. Kellogg, who splits his time between sailing in the Caribbean and shoveling snow in St. Paul, has spent a lifetime intrigued by all things pirate.

Kellogg was casually scanning Craigslist when he came across a post saying “Pirate Ship for Sale.” Kellogg called his captain buddy, Ernest Olson of Minnetonka, and the two headed to St. Louis, purchased Siren’s Gate, and headed out to venture the Mississippi River doing the Mark Twain adventure in reverse… eventually docking in St. Paul.

Well shiver me timbers–thanks to Tom and Ernie, you too can now walk the plank and live out your Pirates of the Caribbean fantasy!