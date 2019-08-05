Photos: Highlights from X Games 2019

Photographs by Joseph Scheller
The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium
Another year, another X Games for the books–and this one did not disappoint. Between high-voltage shows from the likes of Diplo, Wu-Tang Clan, and P.O.S, the annual daredevil skateboarding, motocross, and BMX tournaments left us on the edge of our seats. Here's a highlight reel of the gravity-defying stunts that turn U.S. Bank Stadium into a pit of dreams. Will 2020 feature the first ever e-scooter freestyle competition on a half-pipe? You'll have to check-in next year.
Jarryd McNeil catching air during the Moto X Best Whip competition.
Italo Penarrubia skates during the Big Air Elimination round.
Athletes compete in the Moto X Step Up competition as dusk settles on day one.
Athletes bank into a corner in the Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing competition.
Lizzie Armanto in the Women’s Skateboard Final, where she goes on to take the bronze medal.
An athlete warming up for the Moto X Best Whip competition.
An athlete coming into a straightaway in the Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing competition.
An athlete catches air during the Moto X Freestyle competition.
Sky Brown catching air during the Women's Skateboard Park competition.
Sky Brown celebrating a successful run in the Women's Skateboard Park competition.
Ben Wallace racing during the BMX Dirt competition.
Matt Ray walking off during the BMX Street competition.
Fans Jerry Buckley and Ze Bachelani pose for a portrait.
Rony Gomes launching off the megaramp in The Real Cost Skateboard Big Air competition.
Rochester MN native Alec Majerus does his thing during the Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination round.
Pictured left to right, Cocona Hiraki, Misugu Okamoto, and Lizzie Armanto accept awards for their performance in the Women's Skateboard Park competition.
An athlete backflips during The Real Cost BMX Big Air competition.
Pictured left to right, Momiji Nishiya, Aori Nishimura, and Mariah Duran accept awards for their performance in the Women's Skateboard Street competition.
Pictured left to right, Tom Parsons, Tyler Bereman, and Jarryd McNeil accept awards for their performance in the Moto X Best Whip competition.
Pictured left to right, Tony Alves, Daniel Mischler, and Kole King accept awards for their performance in the Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing competition.
Augusto Akio catches air time during the Pacifico Skateboard Vert competition.
Cocona Hiraki skates during the Women's Skateboard Park competition.