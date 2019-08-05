Photos: Highlights from X Games 2019

× Expand Photographs by Joseph Scheller The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Another year, another X Games for the books–and this one did not disappoint. Between high-voltage shows from the likes of Diplo, Wu-Tang Clan, and P.O.S, the annual daredevil skateboarding, motocross, and BMX tournaments left us on the edge of our seats. Here's a highlight reel of the gravity-defying stunts that turn U.S. Bank Stadium into a pit of dreams. Will 2020 feature the first ever e-scooter freestyle competition on a half-pipe? You'll have to check-in next year.