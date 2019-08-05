Photos: Highlights from X Games 2019

The most X-treme sporting event in Minneapolis happened last weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium. Check out the high-flying antics.

Another year, another X Games for the books–and this one did not disappoint. Between high-voltage shows from the likes of Diplo, Wu-Tang Clan, and P.O.S, the annual daredevil skateboarding, motocross, and BMX tournaments left us on the edge of our seats. Here's a highlight reel of the gravity-defying stunts that turn U.S. Bank Stadium into a pit of dreams. Will 2020 feature the first ever e-scooter freestyle competition on a half-pipe? You'll have to check-in next year.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Jarryd McNeil catching air during the Moto X Best Whip competition.

Italo Penarrubia skates during the Big Air Elimination round.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Athletes compete in the Moto X Step Up competition as dusk settles on day one.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Athletes bank into a corner in the Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Lizzie Armanto in the Women’s Skateboard Final, where she goes on to take the bronze medal.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

An athlete warming up for the Moto X Best Whip competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

An athlete coming into a straightaway in the Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

An athlete catches air during the Moto X Freestyle competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Sky Brown catching air during the Women's Skateboard Park competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Sky Brown celebrating a successful run in the Women's Skateboard Park competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Ben Wallace racing during the BMX Dirt competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Matt Ray walking off during the BMX Street competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Fans Jerry Buckley and Ze Bachelani pose for a portrait.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Rony Gomes launching off the megaramp in The Real Cost Skateboard Big Air competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Rochester MN native Alec Majerus does his thing during the Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination round.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Pictured left to right, Cocona Hiraki, Misugu Okamoto, and Lizzie Armanto accept awards for their performance in the Women's Skateboard Park competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

An athlete backflips during The Real Cost BMX Big Air competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Pictured left to right, Momiji Nishiya, Aori Nishimura, and Mariah Duran accept awards for their performance in the Women's Skateboard Street competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Pictured left to right, Tom Parsons, Tyler Bereman, and Jarryd McNeil accept awards for their performance in the Moto X Best Whip competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Pictured left to right, Tony Alves, Daniel Mischler, and Kole King accept awards for their performance in the Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Augusto Akio catches air time during the Pacifico Skateboard Vert competition.

The 2019 X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Cocona Hiraki skates during the Women's Skateboard Park competition.